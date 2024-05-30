Highlights Jayson Tatum stands out as the best American player in the NBA among a field of international stars.

Questions surrounding the next face of the NBA have consumed media headlines for the latter part of this season. Many names have come up, including Luka Dončić and Victor Wembanyama, but Jayson Tatum’s case carries a larger appeal given that he has the Boston Celtics in prime position to win a historic championship.

He’s far from securing the promise of the NBA’s next face, but he already fills a more specific, prestigious distinction. As Tatum continues his campaign to be the next face of the league, he sits on the throne as the best American basketball player on the planet at just 26 years old.

Tatum Was the Only American All-NBA First Team Member

Unlike in past iterations of the NBA, the majority of the league’s very best players are international

Tatum’s status as America’s best basketball player has become clear, in large part, due to his lack of competition at the top of the league. Other than Boston’s young forward, the league’s current top players each hail from different countries. Each of the last six MVP awards has gone to foreign-born NBA players, as did the four First Team All-NBA spots besides Tatum. Dončić is from Slovenia, Giannis Antetokounmpo is from Greece, Nikola Jokić is from Serbia, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is Canadian.

With the globalization of basketball, the best American player in the NBA can no longer automatically be regarded as the league’s very best. From Bill Russell to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to Larry Bird to Michael Jordan to LeBron James, this has nearly always been the case throughout NBA history. But in the modern age of NBA basketball, Tatum can occupy the throne as the best American player without being the league’s single best player.

Tatum is Finding More Playoff Success Than His American Counterparts

Tatum has the Celtics atop the league

Having recently punched his ticket to a second finals appearance in three years, Tatum has already built an extensive playoff resume in his relatively young career. He’s well on his way to surpassing Kobe Bryant as the NBA’s all-time leading postseason scorer under the age of 27, with 51 of those points coming last season against the Philadelphia 76ers. This 51-point performance broke the record for the highest-scoring outing ever in a 7.

Kevin Durant hasn’t made the Conference Finals since his Golden State days despite playing with numerous all-stars through stints in Brooklyn and now Phoenix.

In Golden State, Stephen Curry just missed the playoffs. Further south in Los Angeles, James and Anthony Davis bowed out in the first round with the Lakers, as did Kawhi Leonard, who hasn’t been able to escape injury as a Clipper.

Meanwhile, Tatum has led Boston to three straight Eastern Conference Finals appearances and is knocking on the door of a title. Postseason success has always been the common denominator for the top players in the league, and Tatum is experiencing more of that than other Americans.

The Best American Players of Years Past are Aging

The American stars of the past are on the decline while Tatum is surging

While several American hoopers have established themselves as NBA legends over the past decade, they’re finding themselves on the decline as age catches up to them. Durant is now 35, James is 39, and Curry is 36. While they continue to fight off father time through elite play, their athleticism is unquestionably deteriorating. On the other hand, at 26 years old, Tatum is just entering his prime.

While Durant’s scoring is still elite, James’ playmaking is still amongst the league’s very best, Davis’ defense is as good as anybody’s, and Curry’s shooting keeps him as one of the NBA’s most dangerous offensive weapons, Tatum’s all-around impact surpasses that of each of these players.

Averaging over 30 points in the Eastern Conference Finals, Tatum stars as one of the best scorers in the league in his own right. Standing at six-foot-nine, he has possessed a rare perimeter skill set for someone his height since the moment he stepped foot in the NBA as a rookie. Over six years later, Tatum still leaves defenders in the dust with his dynamic ball handling.

What’s more impressive about his handle, though, is how he deploys it to create pull-up jumper opportunities. He can nearly always get his shot off but often creates ample space for easier looks through advanced footwork patterns such as his signature side-step. This has always been the case for the former Duke Blue Devil, but throughout his NBA career, he’s added so much strength that he’s now a more proficient slasher than a jump shooter. He’s explosive and powerful attacking the rim, plowing through defenders with his large frame to score at the cup. This development allows Tatum to sustain proficient scoring even when his jumper isn’t falling.

Tatum’s other major development in his career has been his growth as a playmaker. He’s grasped an advanced understanding of how to punish help defense with passing and has expanded his passing repertoire to incorporate all kinds of impressive deliveries.

The most underrated aspect of Tatum’s game has always been his defense. He’s a jack-of-all-trades who can fill many different roles. He’s a stifling defender in isolation and imposes his size and athleticism as a rim protector and rebounder.

2023-24 Reg. Season Averages Category Tatum Durant James Curry PTS 26.9 27.1 27.8 26.4 REB 8.1 6.6 6.8 4.5 AST 4.9 5.0 8.8 5.1 STL 1.0 0.9 1.3 0.7 TS% 60.4% 62.6% 63.7% 61.6% NET RTG 11.2 4.8 3.8 2.7

Given Tatum’s proficiency as a scorer, playmaker, and defender, he impacts the game in more ways than other top American players.

Tatum’s Style of Play is Easy to Build Around

It’s no coincidence that Tatum has been at the helm of the NBA’s best team

Tatum’s scoring isn’t just versatile regarding where he gets buckets, but also in how he tallies points. In addition to attacking from the perimeter and the post, he does a lot of work as a screener and play-finisher. This approach allows Tatum to consistently impose his offensive gravity to open the floor for his teammates and help them gain a rhythm. His unselfish, empowering approach has led the five-time all-star to impact the game within the framing of Boston’s record-setting offense while uplifting teammates to new heights.

On the other side of the ball, Tatum’s constant activity and intensity on defense and the boards not only brings its own impact but sets the standard for every other Celtic. As the team’s First Team All-NBA star offensive creator, his effort and execution in these facets of the game demand the same from his teammates.

He already sits on the throne as the best American basketball player on the planet, but Tatum’s first ring looms with far greater honor. As the Celtics await their NBA Finals opponents, either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves, Tatum has his sights set on a much bigger goal: bringing Boston their eighteenth championship.