Highlights The Boston Celtics defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night to take a 2-1 lead in their Eastern Conference Semi-Final series.

Boston's All-Star forward Jayson Tatum shined in Game 3 on both ends of the floor.

Celtics' Defensive specialist Jrue Holiday told the media that Tatum deserves more recognition for his defensive skill-set, prompting the argument for Tatum as an All-NBA caliber defender,

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics did a great job of shutting down every Cleveland Cavaliers player except for their All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell on Saturday night. Boston was able to capitalize on a great defensive performance to take a 2-1 lead in their series, with a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals on the line.

Their 106-93 victory included key stretches, like when the Celtics started to run away with the win at the start of the second half, mounting a 23-point lead after a 14-0 run coming out of the break. For the entirety of the contest, though, the focus was on defense for Boston and their versatile defensive players.

Celtics Remain Hard-Nosed

The Boston Celtics have thrived this season in large part to defensive efforts from all players

The Celtics sport one of the best defensive starting line-ups in all of the NBA. Their point guard Jrue Holiday is known around the league as one of, if not the best defensive guards the league has seen over the past decade. Two All-Star appearances, three All-Defensive First Team selections, two All-Defensive Second Team selections, and an NBA championship win will certainly get you that distinction.

Celtics' shooting guard Derrick White has broken out as a Celtic in the past few years as one of the best defensive guards in the league in his own right, evidenced by an All-Defensive Second Team selection in 2022-23, with another hopeful selection coming from his efforts this past regular season.

Celtics' small forward Jaylen Brown is no slouch on defense himself. The three-time NBA All-Star has averaged at least a steal per game in six out of his eight NBA seasons and has averaged over a steal per game for the last five consecutive seasons. Their center, Kristaps Porzingis, is a former All-Star himself who has been recognized for his shot-blocking ability ever since the beginning of his career as a member of the New York Knicks in 2015, providing rim protection for a team that already has arguably the best perimeter defensive unit talent-wise in the league.

Boston Celtics Team Defense Ranks - 2023-24 Regular Season Category Stat League Rank PTS Allowed 109.2 5 DFG% 45.3% 2 OPP 3PT% 35.2% 4 DEF REB 35.6 1

Lastly, the defensive efforts provided by their 5-time All-Star and 3-time All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum cannot be understated. As the offensive leader of the team, Tatum still uses his long and strong frame to contest shots of larger players, with the ability to bump in the paint, and stay in front of smaller players on the perimeter.

The 6-foot-8 Tatum uses his 6-foot-11 wingspan to bother the best scorers the NBA has to offer, often drawing assignments to superstar talents like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and many more.

For an example of his defensive versatility in this series against Cleveland, he can go from guarding 6-foot-1 Donovan Mitchell on the perimeter to banging down low with and forcing turnovers on the 6-foot-11 Evan Mobley. All of this occurred while Tatum still dropped 33 points, 13 rebounds, and 6 assists in Game 3.

During this series, Tatum's defensive versatility is being put on full display for a national audience, but teammates of Tatum still believes he doesn't get the recognition he deserves on that side of the floor. One teammate, in particular, may be worth listening to, as he has some experience with guarding some of the best players in the league at the highest levels.

Holiday Says Tatum Deserves More Credit

The 15-year pro spoke highly of Tatum in a post-game interview

If there's something that Tatum can take out of his experience of playing with Jrue Holiday, it would be learning how to guard every single position on the court. Holiday is known for being able to guard 1-5 consistently, despite standing at 6-foot-4. T

His incredible strength allows him to be able to match up with anybody the league has to offer. After Game 3 concluded, Jrue Holiday told reporters in his post-game press conference that Tatum was just doing what he has been all season, and that Holiday considers Tatum to be one of the most important components of their team's defense.

"We trust him so much on the offensive end, but defensively is really where I'm so impressed by him because I don't think he gets enough credit on the defensive end."

Holiday's comments shouldn't come as a shock to many, as Tatum has proven time and time again in his career that he has real defensive abilities that help to push his Celtics forward. As a one-on-one defender, Tatum has proven to be one of the harder matchups in the NBA.

Sure, Mitchell gave Tatum and company an efficient 33 points in Game 3, but Mitchell torched the Orlando Magic in the first round, another one of the best defenses in the league. Mitchell's offensive talent has been acknowledged ever since he entered the NBA with the Utah Jazz in 2017, as he's proven to be one of the greatest playoff scorers in the history of the league with a 28.1 post-season point per game average for his career.

In other words, Mitchell will get him, but Tatum and his teammates try their hardest to make everything tough for the talented guard.

What goes under the radar about Tatum more often than not is that he has enough stamina to give his team 26.9 points on 47.1 percent from the floor this past season while also contributing heavily to arguably the best defense in the league. Tatum's 46.8 percent opponent field goal percentage ranks higher than many defensively oriented players like Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Davis, and Myles Turner.

Tatum is able to make this impact while averaging the seventh most points per game in the entire league. If all goes right with voting, Tatum may have a real chance to make an All-Defensive Team for his efforts during the 2023-24 regular season, but if not, the argument could be made that he is one of the best defensive forwards in the association.

The Celtics take on the Cavaliers in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference Semi-Final series at 7 PM ET on Monday, May 13 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. National Broadcast coverage provided by TNT/truTV.