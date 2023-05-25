Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is one of the best players in the NBA, and NBA writer Mark Medina told GiveMeSport that the 25-year-old will win multiple MVPs and Championships before his career is over.

Tatum was drafted third overall in 2017 and has been a major reason for the Celtics to get back to being one of the best teams in the NBA. Boston has yet to win an NBA title with Tatum at the helm, but have gotten close as the Celtics lost in the NBA Finals just last year.

Tatum is a future MVP

Although Tatum has yet to lead Boston to a title, he still is young and continues to improve. With that, Medina believes it's just a matter of time until he wins a title and numerous MVPs.

"I think when you look at this season alone, even compared to last season's performance to the NBA Finals, he's improved dramatically as a player. He's a lot stronger, he's a lot more aggressive at the rim," Medina said to GiveMeSport.

"I think he also benefited from having a much more complete off-season than in previous off-seasons. Because of the pandemic and because he was playing on the US Olympic team after that shortened season following the bubble, he had a lot more time to train.

"So he devoted that time with his personal trainer, with Drew Hanlen, bulking up some muscle, attacking the rim more, and really came back to his mid-range game because in light of even the modern NBA where it calls on players to be able to shoot from three-point range, one of Jayson Tatum's real bread and butter is being that efficient scorer from the mid-range.

"I think he's attacked all those elements well, I think he's coexisted a lot better with Jaylen Brown. So no doubt he's going to get multiple championships. He's going to get multiple MVP awards when it's all said and done and that can start as early as next season."

Tatum has career-year

As Mark Medina points out, Jayson Tatum is only getting better and better. This past season, he averaged 30.1 points per game which was a career-high, and also played over 37 minutes per game which was also a career-high.

Tatum is also a four-time NBA All-Star and two-time NBA First Team and finished fourth in MVP voting this season which was his best finish. But, if he continues to play as well as he did this season, he likely will win the MVP award in the very near future.