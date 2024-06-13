Highlights Tatum had a breakout game in Game 3, scoring 31 points and proving critics wrong.

Jayson Tatum had a lot to prove in Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks. And he delivered in a big way.

He's struggled to shoot the ball efficiently in the first two games but has done a lot well with playmaking, rebounding, and defending. Now that his elite scoring caught up, he reflected on his ability to contribute in many ways being overlooked by basketball critics.

"Early in your career, you get all the points and the stats... but then they say, 'you haven't won'. Now you're in a position to win a championship and now you're not scoring enough,'" - Jayson Tatum

Posted a 31-6-5-1 stat line

In the first two games of the Finals, Tatum only scored 34 points on 38 shot attempts. Even though he's made up for it by being effective at everything else, it didn't allow him to escape criticism for shooting 31.6 percent from the field.

He answered those critics by giving a strong response in Game 3. He came out in rhythm throughout the first quarter, scoring 13 points throughout the period as he helped the Boston Celtics shake off a slow start.

By game's end, he finished with 31 points, six rebounds, five assists, and a steal on 11-of-26 shooting from the field and 4-of-13 from beyond the arc en route to a 106-99 victory. It was the most points he scored in an NBA Finals game, surpassing the numbers he had in 2022 against Golden State.

After the game, Tatum looked back on the hot start of his career where he garnered a lot of attention with his talent but got criticized for not winning and how that's changed to him struggling to score consistently in the Finals even though he's done everything else with solid efficiency and his team is one step closer to cementing themselves at the mountaintop.

At this point of the Finals, Tatum is putting up 21.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 7.3 assists. Even though his shooting splits remain down, currently at 35.9 percent shooting overall and 29.6 percent from downtown, his aggressiveness in getting to the basket and making the correct option in taking the shot himself or finding open teammates proved to be vital once again in this series.

What's Next For Tatum and Celtics

Aim to complete sweep to secure 18th title

One win is all that separates the Celtics from winning their 18th title in franchise history.

Clinching the championship would be a big boost for Tatum and Jaylen Brown, making their case as arguably the best duo in the league. Since they bonded together as teammates in 2017, their years-long journey of being champions is on the verge of being complete.

They will look to get the job done on the road in Game 4, facing Dallas on June 14 at 8:30 p.m. EST.