Tatum made a ton of sacrifices to lead the Celtics to the promised land.

Tatum's scoring struggles didn't hinder his overall impact in the NBA Finals.

It's been quite a journey for Jayson Tatum — one that has had plenty of ups and downs, and certainly a lot of noise. But on June 17, 2024, the Boston Celtics superstar silenced all his doubters and now, they must refer to him as NBA champion.

With the Celtics finally breaking through and winning banner No. 18 after years of heartbreaks and close calls, Tatum has finally earned the right to clap back to all his naysayers.

“These last seven years have been a rollercoaster. Up and down. I had to listen to all the sh*t that people said about me. Tonight, it was worth it. Oh my God.” - Jayson Tatum

Tatum was understandably emotional as the clock winded down during Boston's wire-to-wire and dominant Game 5 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. After the buzzer sounded, the Celtics superstar exhaled a massive roar upon realizing he and his team had finally immortalized themselves in basketball lore.

Jayson Tatum's 7-Year Journey to Becoming NBA Champion

Tatum has been through a rollercoaster ride filled with ups and downs

Throughout his journey, Jayson Tatum has been the subject of criticism due to his failure to lead Boston to a championship.

The 26-year-old has experienced a lot of winning since his rookie year in 2017-18. Prior to the 2023-24 campaign, he has gone to the Eastern Conference Finals four times and made the championship round once. But amid all of Boston's conference finals runs and NBA Finals appearance in 2022, the former Duke standout has yet to reach the mountaintop.

Because of that, many have doubted whether he is capable of being the No. 1 guy on a title team. Some pundits also questioned his fit alongside his partner-in-crime Jaylen Brown and whether they could win a championship together.

But this year, he and Brown, who was named NBA Finals MVP, emphatically put those claims to bed by putting together one of the greatest NBA seasons in recent history.

Tatum Made Tons of Sacrifices to Win First Title

It became all worth it in the end

It took a lot of sacrifice between Tatum and Brown and the rest of this Celtics group, who bought in to their roles and did what they needed to do to win at the ultimate level.

Tatum, in particular, needed to sacrifice his scoring and showed his playmaking prowess throughout the year, especially in the NBA Finals. He didn't have a great series scoring-wise; he averaged just 22.2 points on just 38.8 field goal shooting. Even in their wins, he put up just 24.0 points per game on 38.6 percent shooting.

Jayson Tatum - NBA Finals Stats (Wins) PPG 24.0 RPG 8.5 APG 8.3 FG% 38.6% 3P% 26.5%

But despite his scoring struggles, he made an impact on all other facets of the game. With all the defensive attention he was getting, Tatum was able to create plenty of scoring opportunities for his teammates. The Finals proved to be the showcase of his growth as a more well-rounded superstar, making him the ultimate winning player.

So talk your s***, champ. You deserve it.