Highlights Jayson Tatum came up clutch with a double-double and near triple-double in Game 3.

The Pacers had a 95.1% chance of winning before the Celtics made the comeback.

Jrue Holiday made a crucial steal and free throws with seconds left to secure the Celtics' victory.

Prior to the start of Game 3 of the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals, Jayson Tatum declared that Game Threes were his favorite game of any playoff series. And during the game, he proved why they are his favorite.

The Boston Celtics found themselves down by as much as 18 points during Game 3 against the Indiana Pacers, who were holding their weight despite the absence of main man Tyrese Haliburton, who was sidelined due to a hamstring injury.

But Boston proved why they are the top team in the league, scratching and clawing their way back to take a late lead in a game which they, at one point, had a 95.1 percent chance of losing.

“No lead is safe in the NBA no more. You know, it's [sic] a lot of time left in the game. And you got to believe, right? We always believe we got [sic] a chance to win a game. And it's not going to come back in one shot, one possession. We got to keep fighting.” – Jayson Tatum

Tatum Coming Up Clutch

Tatum showed the world why Game 3s are his favorite

Tatum led the way in the game, recording a double-double and coming close to a triple-double in the clutch effort. He put up 36 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists in the game, and shot close to 50 percent in both field goals and three pointers (12-for-23 and 5-for-10, respectively).

He started the game by notching eight of Boston’s first ten points, setting the tone early. Tatum became the first player in NBA history (both the regular season and postseason) to reach those figures in a game without having any turnovers.

A 3-0 series lead for the Celtics was looking highly unlikely even as the Pacers lacked Haliburton. They made up for his offensive production due to other men in the lineup stepping up in his absence.

Andrew Nembhard led the charge with 32 points, followed by Myles Turner and Pascal Siakam with 22 each. But that ended up being all for naught as the Celtics stormed back to take a 114-111 win, and a commanding 3-0 series lead.

“Just knowing close out games are the hardest. Been in quite a few of them in my career. You know, and last year, right, we was [sic] down 0-3 and we forced a Game 7, so just never relax. It's not over till it's over.” – Jayson Tatum

Shocking Momentum Swing

Pacers had a 95.1 percent chance of winning before the momentum shifted away

It appeared the Pacers could not miss as they shot an impressive 62.8 percent in the second quarter. They hammered the Celtics in the paint, outscoring them 16-8 in that department. Boston’s offense was mostly stagnant and stifled in the first half, before the momentum shifted towards them.

The Celtics would erase the 18 point deficit, storming back to eventually make the score 112-111 in favor of them. The win was secured by Jrue Holiday, who made the steal of the game with about three seconds left. On the way to the basket, he was fouled by Siakam and nailed his free throws to secure the win.

“I'm glad we got him. Jrue’s a hell of a competitor. Obviously, he's won a championship. And you know, he was feeling sick this morning, right? He wasn't even able to come and shoot around. So for him to come out here and put it all on the line for us and come up with a big play to win the game.” – Jayson Tatum

Boston has, indeed, demonstrated that they are a complete team on all fronts, having both sides of the ball covered. Holiday was acquired in an offseason trade to round out their deadly rotation, and that has appeared to pay off as the Celtics find themselves one win away from their second trip to the NBA Finals in three seasons.