Highlights Jayson Tatum has struggled in the clutch this season.

The Boston Celtics rely heavily on jump shots, impacting Tatum's effectiveness down the stretch.

Tatum needs to utilize his strengths by attacking the basket instead of settling for jump shots.

The NBA's best, the Boston Celtics, are fresh off the heels of their biggest season collapse after losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Boston was up as much as 22 points in the third quarter. Cleveland was without Donovan Mitchell and was subjected to playing without Evan Mobley, who left the game with a sprained ankle.

Despite being undermanned, the Cavaliers executed in the clutch. However, the same can't be said for the Celtics, with the majority of the errors falling upon their franchise superstar, Jayson Tatum.

In the first half, Tatum finished with 22 points and shot 7-9 from the field. However, Cleveland's defense ramped up, holding the All-Star to just four points in the second half on an abysmal 1-11 shooting from the field. The performance against the Cavaliers was glaring but shed light on a serious concern for the Celtics.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic : Jayson Tatum is shooting 38.6 percent on pull-up threes since the start of 2024, the fourth-best mark in the NBA for players averaging at least four attempts per game.

Tatum Struggling in the Clutch

The Celtics' superstar hasn't performed under the brightest lights

The Celtics have been head and shoulders above the rest of the competition but are still filled with their imperfections. Although they have lost just 13 games on the season, the performance in the clutch from their franchise cornerstone in those instances is worth noting.

Jayson Tatum 2023-24 Clutch Stats Category Stats PTS 2.5 REB 0.7 FG% 32.6 3P% 33.3

Tatum is currently having his worst statistical performing season in the clutch since his sophomore year. Out of the 25 players that have taken a minimum of 45 shots, Tatum ranks dead last in field goal percentage in the clutch at 32.6 percent.

In the game against the Cavaliers, Tatum attempted three shots in the final five minutes and missed each of them. On the final play of the game, it displayed one of Tatum's biggest flaws this season.

One of the heavy flaws of the Celtics is their reliance on jump shots, specifically three-pointers. Although Tatum elected to go for a mid-range shot attempt, the problem persists. In the final play of the game, which was originally ruled a foul on Darius Garland, but later overturned, Tatum got exactly what he wanted.

The Celtics run an action to get the smaller Garland switched onto Tatum, but he doesn't take advantage. There's a moment where Garland's head is turned to assess his help defense, and the paint is fairly open.

Tatum had an opportunity to attack the basket and with Caris LeVert staying within the restricted area the entire sequence, Holiday would've been wide open in the corner for a potential three-point attempt. Instead, Tatum dribbles the ball a little too long, allowing Jarrett Allen to recover to eliminate any attempt at attacking the middle.

"Probably should have went a little faster, just in case some [stuff] like that happened. Maybe we'd have more time, or maybe another opportunity." - Jayson Tatum

Blame can be given to Tatum as well as the Celtics coaching staff and their offensive philosophy. However, Tatum needs to do a better job of utilizing his strengths. Tatum is among the best finishers at the rim, converting on 71 percent of his attempts, which is in the 85th percentile of the league.

However, only 31 percent of his shots are at the basket, ranking in the bottom 46th percentile. 70 percent of his field goal attempts come from jump shots with 30 percent of those being mid-range and 40 percent being three-point attempts.

Out of the mid-range shots,13 percent of those are long mid-range shots, which ranks him in the 92nd percentile.

He is only shooting 41 percent on mid-range attempts this season. The numbers support that Tatum is best when he is getting to the basket and not settling. This isn't the first time this season that Tatum went missing when his team needed him most.

"You think Michael Jordan settles for that? LeBron settles for that?" - Colin Cowherd on Tatum's final shot against the Cavaliers

On November 20, the Celtics took on the Charlotte Hornets and suffered an unexpected defeat. On paper, Tatum had one of his best games this season with 45 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. However, he was a shell of himself in the final quarter of play and the overtime period.

He scored just seven points in the final 17 minutes, despite the Hornets, at the time, being ranked 28th in defense. This is an excusable outcome considering the talent that Tatum has.

Boston may be dominating the league thus far, but they'll only go as far as Tatum will take them. Looking at the past postseasons, he's fallen short in the moments where he was needed most, and it's directly impacted the results of the team.

Tatum has historically been a good clutch performer. He's single-handedly won the Celtics a playoff series a few times throughout his seven-year career. However, if Tatum isn't able to be efficient in the clutch, perhaps Boston isn't the title favorite that they're projected to be.