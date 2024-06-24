Highlights Tatum's max contract extension solidifies his status as the highest-paid NBA player, surpassing teammate Brown.

The Celtics' dominant 2023-24 season sets high expectations for a potential dynasty with core players locked in.

Concerns about salary cap implications and maintaining a championship window in the long-term arise amidst Tatum's lucrative deal.

Fresh off the back of their 18th NBA title, and first since 2008, the Boston Celtics are set to offer superstar Jayson Tatum a supermax contract extension which would see him become the highest-paid player in the league.

But while the deal will certainly be fruitful in the short-term for the Celtics, league insider Mark Medina worries that such a lucrative deal will ‘diminish’ Boston’s chances of maintaining that success in the long-term.

With Championships Comes Rewards

Tatum’s new contract will see him surpass teammate Jaylen Brown as the NBA’s highest-paid player

Boston dismantled the Dallas Mavericks in five games to clinch their record-breaking championship, breaking the tie with the L.A. Lakers for most titles won in history, and their 2023-24 squad has been argued to have been a better version of the 2004 Detroit Pistons , both of whom are considered to be deeply rooted in team-oriented basketball all the way down to the final man in the rotation.

There is even a case to be made that this team is one of the All-Time greats, having dominated from the opening tip-off of the 2023-24 campaign, in which they were dominant on both ends of the floor and finished the regular season outscoring the rest of the league by 11.7 points per 100 possessions, a trend which carried on into the post-season, in which they finished their title-winning run with a plus-8.3 net efficiency.

Now, they look ahead to doing it all over again with the task of repeating as champions sitting atop their list of goals for next season.

Whether Boston were able to capture their 18th championship, or not, the likelihood of the Celtics offering Jayson Tatum a supermax extension was as close to 100 percent as one could get.

The five-time All-Star is eligible to sign a five-year, $315 million deal which would eclipse his teammate Jaylen Brown ’s five-year, $303.7 million contract which was awarded last summer, - and in hindsight looks to be well worth the money - and solidify Tatum as the league’s highest-paid player, with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reporting that the deal is set to be signed and finalized in the “next week or two”.

Boston Celtics - 2023-24 Championship-Winning Run Category Statistic Post-Season Rank OFF RTG 116.8 4th DEF RTG 108.2 3rd NET RTG 8.6 1st EFG% 55.5 2nd PIE 55.0 1st

Furthermore, the Celtics are expected to extend Derrick White – who had an All-Star caliber season though he was snubbed for the official honor – and re-sign Sam Hauser to a contract extension as they seek to retain as much of the roster as they can in order to run it back, with White’s extension widely viewed as a top priority for Boston in the off-season.

While there was initially some speculation over whether 38-year-old Al Horford would retire after winning his first career championship, the 18-year veteran big assuaged any rumors by announcing his plans to return to the team next year with title No. 2 in mind.

Tatum’s Contract Won’t ‘Negatively Affect’ Celtics in Short-Term

When discussing what Tatum’s new extension means for the Celtics as it pertains to being able to both maintain, and further construct, their roster going forward, Medina believes it will have little-to-no impact for the next few seasons at least, with a number of players already signed to long-term deals.

The only issue they may face concerns Derrick White, who is eligible for an extension and may not necessarily be willing to make a financial sacrifice to stay with the team, though the journalist remains optimistic that the two parties will come to a reasonable agreement.

“It shouldn't negatively affect them, at least in the short-term, because Jaylen Brown signed an extension through 2029, Jrue Holiday through 2028, Kristaps Porzingis through 2026. It’s going to be a no-brainer that Jayson Tatum gets the extension for obvious reasons, and so I think when you look at the short-term, the Celtics have a really good championship window. But there are some things to keep in mind. Derrick White's eligible for an extension. Now, Jayson Tatum is more important, but White's important, but I'm optimistic that they'll be able to find the right figure. White is a really important player, he's a team player, so I think the Celtics will want to reward him. But on the flip side, he's mindful of making sacrifices on a really good team.”

Celtics Have ‘Three-to-Four Years’ To Make ‘Good Title Push’

With Tatum’s contract just needing to be made official in the coming weeks, Medina highlights how, in the current landscape of the NBA, difficult it is to construct rosters that are able to make title charges year-upon-year, and in the long-term, while he believes the Celtics, in particular, have three-to-four years of being in the conversation as championship contenders as it stands.

“So I think in the short-term, it's good, but long-term, it really illustrates that in today's NBA, it's more and more difficult to repeat as champions, because it's more and more difficult to keep your core roster because they get more expensive. The league has put more penalties for teams that spend over the tax and get over the second apron. So, at some point, this is going to diminish the championship window, but not just yet. They have three-to-four years of being able to make this good title push.”

Deserving of Such a Lucrative Extension

Led the Celtics in scoring in both the regular season (26.9PPG) and post-season (25.0 PPG)

Tatum has solidified his stardom status in the NBA with his performances not just throughout the Celtics' run to the title, but throughout the entirety of the 2023-24 campaign.

The four-time All-NBA forward led the Celtics in scoring and rebounding in his 74 appearances during the regular season, averaging 26.9 points on 47/38/83 shooting splits, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steal per contest.

Jayson Tatum - 2023-24 On/Off-Court Splits Category Regular Season Post-Season On-Court Off-Court On-Court Off-Court OFF RTG 121.7 120.0 117.8 103.1 DEF RTG 110.5 107.6 108.6 100.3 NET RTG 11.2 12.4 9.2 2.7 AST% 60.7 62.4 61.8 53.1 REB% 51.0 52.6 52.6 49.7 EFG% 58.0 57.5 55.9 53.4

In Boston's playoff charge, Tatum would once again step up as the team's leading scorer, recording 25.0 points per game, though he suffered a slight dip in his shooting efficiency, scoring at a rate of 42.7 percent from the field, and struggled from behind the arc where he was only able to convert on 28.3 percent of his 7.3 three-point attempts - the fewest conversion rate on the entire team (of those to average more than two long-range attempts per game).

Nonetheless, he would make up for his shooting struggles with stellar work off the glass, leading all Celtics in rebounding with 9.7, while his passing production also improved, where he recorded a team-high 6.3 assists, and 1.1 steals.

His passing, in particular, led to 16.3 points being created for an assist to pass percentage of 11.0, a vast improvement on his regular season numbers of his 13.0 points created for an assist to pass percentage of 9.9.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic - Jayson Tatum joins LeBron James and Nikola Jokić as the only players in NBA history to average 20/7/7 in their Finals career.

So, despite his shooting slump - which every NBA player has to deal with at some point in their careers - Tatum was able to mitigate those struggles by focusing on other areas of his game - something only the very best players do - and by doing so, he was able to still be highly effective in Boston's pursuit of a championship.

As such, there is little argument over whether the champion is thoroughly deserving of his supermax extension, and with both he and Brown tied down to the franchise long-term, there is sure to be genuine optimism around the Celtics camp that they could be on the brink of something special over the next couple of years, perhaps even becoming the NBA's latest dynasty, but for now, it's simply just too early to tell.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.