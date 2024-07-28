Highlights Jayson Tatum was notably benched in Team USA's dominant opener at Paris 2024 Olympics.

Coach Steve Kerr revealed Kevin Durant's return also impacted Tatum's playing time.

Despite the DNP, Kerr believes Tatum will eventually make his mark during the Olympics.

Team USA cruised past Nikola Jokic and Serbia, 110-84, in their Paris 2024 Olympic Games opener and kicked off their bid for the country's 17th Gold Medal in Men's Olympics basketball in dominant fashion. While it was an impressive effort from the Americans, one player notably did not see the floor during the United States' tournament-opening win and that was Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum .

Tatum played in all of Team USA's five exhibition games in the lead up to the Olympics and averaged 17.8 minutes per game, which was tied with his Celtics teammate Jrue Holiday for fifth among all players.

Tatum is also one of the premier two-way wings in the NBA and he just led Boston to its record-setting 18th NBA championship this past season. This is why it came as a shock to some people that Tatum didn't even get a chance to remove his warmers at any point during the game on Sunday.

Why Jayson Tatum Did Not Play vs. Serbia

Steve Kerr explained his decision

Benching a player of Tatum's caliber is certainly a head-scratching move. Some speculated that the Celtics forward may have been dealing with an illness or an injury. But apparently, that wasn't the case. He was just a healthy DNP.

After the game, Team USA head coach Steve Kerr explained his decision to bench the All-Star, saying that he went with the "combinations that made sense."

He also added that he wanted to ease and bring three-time gold medalist Kevin Durant back into the mix. Durant missed all of Team USA's pre-Olympics exhibition games due to a calf injury.

Nonetheless, the Golden State Warriors coach assured that the talented forward will have his time at some point during the Olympics.

But Tatum wasn't the only player who did not see the court on Sunday.

Tyrese Haliburton was also a healthy DNP. But the Indiana Pacers star had slowly been phased out of the rotation by Kerr. The point guard was also a DNP during Team USA's exhibition finale against Germany.

Where Jayson Tatum Fits in Team USA's Rotation

Kevin Durant's return may have impacted Tatum's role on Team USA

As noted, Durant made his return to the lineup after missing out all of Team USA's preparation games prior to the Olympics. While Kerr verbally assured that the Celtics forward will "make his mark" eventually, it is worth wondering just what kind of role Tatum will have with this team moving forward.

In a lot of ways, Durant and Tatum are similar lengthy forwards who thrive as elite three-level scorers and solid wing defenders. So, it's likely that Durant's return may have put a dent in Tatum's place in the rotation.

Kevin Durant - Jayson Tatum Stats Comparison - 2023-24 Season Category Kevin Durant Jayson Tatum PPG 27.1 26.9 RPG 6.6 8.1 APG 5.0 4.9 FG% 52.3% 47.1% 3P% 41.3% 37.6%

Kerr also has a preference to run smaller lineups, as evidenced by his decision to roll with three guards in the starting five with Stephen Curry, Jrue Holiday, and Devin Booker.

Kerr went with a 10-man rotation on Sunday, with Durant spearheading a second unit consisting of Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo in the frontcourt, and Anthony Edwards and Derrick White in the backcourt.

With the flak that he sometimes gets for his decisions, it's hard to deny just how hard of a job Steve Kerr has on his plate. This year's iteration of Team USA is incredibly stacked with a mix of Hall of Famers and current-day franchise superstars.

This roster being as loaded as it is makes it susceptible for someone to inevitably get left out. Unfortunately, it was Tatum that was the odd man out, for their first game at least.