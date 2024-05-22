Highlights Jayson Tatum lauded Jaylen Brown's game-tying shot in the fourth quarter which furthered Brown's reputation as a big-time clutch player.

Jayson Tatum commended Jaylen Brown for hitting a crucial game-tying shot late that helped the Boston Celtics protect home court against the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night.

The Pacers seized and held onto the lead from the 4:57 mark of the fourth quarter before Andrew Nembhard's 19-foot step-back jumper with 46.1 seconds left in regulation put them up 117-114 and threatened to earn them the win. Then, Jaylen Brown caught an inbounds pass from Jrue Holiday in the left corner and drilled a contested three-pointer with six seconds remaining to send the game into overtime.

Boston wound up taking Game 133-128 and a 1-0 lead in the series. After the victory, Tatum told reporters exactly how he felt about Brown's clutch bucket.

"It's simple. Big-time players make big-time plays. That was a hell of a shot he made."

Brown went Kobe 2.0 With Game-Tying Shot

Brown took a page out of NBA Hall-of-Famer Kobe Bryant's book, first pump-faking before rising up over Pascal Siakam who had no choice but to keep his hands down to avoid committing a foul. The 27-year-old hot hand — 24 points on 9-18 shooting from the field — leading up to the play is partly what gave him and his teammates confidence to go to him in that situation.

The Celtics did give up an early 12-point lead in the first quarter and a 13-point advantage with 4:15 to go in the third quarter, which put them at risk of losing to begin with. Albeit, Brown's heroics served as a stepping stone for Boston to put away Indiana in overtime that produced the largest point differential of five points on the affair.

The Cal product did come out after the win and state that he was not happy with the way in which they came away with the win. No matter, his three in the waning moments of the fourth proved his reliability in high-pressure situations once again. That will be vital for Boston against a Pacers team that won't go down lightly in the series.