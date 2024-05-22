Highlights Jayson Tatum led the Celtics to a close Game 1 victory with a game-high 36 points.

The Celtics are 0-2 in Game 2s this postseason due to poor efficiency on both ends.

Boston aims to take a 2-0 series lead against Indiana by staying focused and avoiding complacency.

What a chaotic turn of events it was for the Boston Celtics to survive a scare against the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Jayson Tatum led the way for Boston with a game-high 36 points, including 10 in overtime after Jaylen Brown's three-pointer that tied the game with 6.1 seconds remaining in regulation, and Boston rallied just in time for a 133-128 victory over the Pacers on Tuesday night.

Brown's shot in the clutch provided the Celtics a much-needed spark and helped the team hang on to home-court advantage with Game 2 taking place on Thursday night in Boston.

But fighting off complacency after starting the series with a win was also on Tatum's mind, simplifying his response with two simple words heading into Game 2.

“Don’t relax.”

Tatum's Caution For Game 2

Celtics are 0-2 In Game 2s this postseason

Boston hasn't been the best version of themselves against their playoff opponents in Game 2, currently with an 0-2 record.

Against Miami in the first round, the Heat converted a franchise-record 23 three-pointers to beat the Celtics 111-101 in Game 2.

Then, against Cleveland in the East Semis, six players scored in double-digits with three of them reaching the 20-point mark en route to a 118-94 blowout win against Boston.

The Celtics haven't had the same efficiency on offense and defense during those two games in question as they had in the other contests. They currently average 97.5 points and 114.5 points allowed in Game 2s this postseason, showing a negative point differential of 17 points.

Their efficiency on both sides has also been affected. They have been shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 29.9 percent from three, the complete opposite to opponents making 52.2 percent of their total attempts and 50.7 percent from downtown.

Even after a big win in Game 1 following plenty of rest since they beat Cleveland in five games, Jayson Tatum is laser-focused on making sure he and the team come out strong in Game 2.

Quite an important statement for Tatum to make, especially with a return trip to the NBA Finals at stake. Slip ups at this point of the postseason should not be tolerated by Boston because if they do, Indiana will take advantage.

What's Next For the Celtics

Looking for 2-0 series lead against Indiana

The rest Boston got from their series win against Cleveland will surely benefit them against Indiana, coming off of seven grueling contests with New York.

Boston is close to realizing their objective of returning to the NBA Finals for the second time in three seasons, and are three wins away from doing so. All they need is solid execution on both ends and the will to fight through the adversity the Pacers will put on them throughout the series.

The Celtics look to defend their home-court advantage and take a 2-0 series lead when they host Indiana for Game 2 on May 23 at 8:00 p.m. EST.