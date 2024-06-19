Highlights Jayson Tatum is on track to join Celtics legends like Larry Bird and Bill Russell with his impressive playoff performances and potential.

By surpassing Kobe Bryant's playoff points record, Tatum is already making NBA history and earning recognition.

Tatum's sacrifice for team success over individual stats showcases his leadership and focus on long-term goals.

This has been one spectacular season for the Boston Celtics All-Star forward Jayson Tatum.

Not only did he win what could be the first of many NBA titles, but he earned many accolades along the journey as he has etched his name in the history books among the greatest to ever play. First off, we have to admire the fact that very few all-time greats have won a title before the age of 27 as the best player on their team.

Tatum is only 26 and has made multiple All-Star teams, multiple All-NBA teams, has been to multiple Eastern Conference Finals and now has two NBA Finals appearances under his belt. Tatum has played more minutes and has appeared in more games than any other player in the NBA since 2017, has played in more playoff games than any other player since 2017, and he's been the best player on multiple iterations of conference finals teams. Case in point, Tatum has built up an impressive resume so far, and he still has plenty of time to earn more awards and accolades, as he will be expected to ascend on many of the all-time lists.

Tatum is also eligible to receive a supermax extension which should keep him in a Celtics uniform for at least the next five years. A true testament to the greatness of Tatum was the sacrifice he made in order to achieve team success.

He could have easily taken 30 shots per game and padded his stats in an attempt to prove his multitude of critics wrong, but Tatum saw the bigger picture, displayed a level of poise and understanding of what was more important, which was making the right plays and playing within the system, even though he is arguably considered the best player on the team.

Tatum's Assault on NBA Records Should Continue For Seasons to Come

Tatum didn't win Finals MVP, but his significance in the postseason did not go unnoticed.

It was only a matter of time before Tatum's name began popping up on all-time lists. That's what happens when you make the postseason every year you have been in the league, and the numbers are beginning to pile up.

Tatum became the NBA's all-time playoff leader in points scored by a player before the age of 27, surpassing Kobe Bryant, and is 1 of 3 players to score over 2,500 points during that span. Anytime a player is mentioned in the same category as Bryant, it's a major milestone worth recognizing, and the fact that Bryant was one of Tatum's favorite players only adds to the significance of this feat.

Most Playoff Points by Player Before Turning 27 Player/Team Points Jayson Tatum/ Boston Celtics 2,711 Kobe Bryant/ Los Angeles Lakers 2,694 LeBron James/ Miami Heat 2,578

Another testament to how good Tatum's all-around game is the fact that he is one of three players to average 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists during his NBA Finals career. The other two players to achieve that feat were last season's Finals MVP Nikola Jokić and LeBron James. Tatum also made history by becoming the first player to lead his team in points, rebounds and assists and not win Finals MVP.

Not that he wasn't deserving, but the deciding factor was likely Jaylen Brown's defensive effort on Luka Dončić which had a profound effect on the outcome of the series. If the Celtics continue to play the kind of basketball they are known for, and can continue to keep the same level of consistency, Tatum should get plenty of opportunities to win Finals MVP and add to his resume.

Jayson Tatum 2024 NBA Finals PPG RPG APG TS% 22.2 7.8 7.2 51%

Jaylen Brown 2024 NBA Finals PPG RPG APG TS% 20.8 5.4 5.0 54%

No other player in the NBA has more points or wins in the playoffs since Tatum entered the league. His big calling card at the end of his career, along with the amount of rings he wins, will be his playoff stats. It's also a proven fact that Tatum can turn it up a notch in the postseason, as his playoff averages are even better than his regular-season numbers.

Jayson Tatum's Stats in Elimination Games PPG RPG APG # of games played 26.5 8.7 5.9 17

If Tatum continues to post these averages or anything remotely close to them over the next couple of seasons, he will without a doubt have to be mentioned among the all-time greatest postseason performers in history.

Tatum Could Entrench Himself Firmly as One of the Celtics' All-Time Greatest Players

Tatum is on a trajectory to join the likes of Larry Bird, Bill Russell and Kevin McHale.

When we think of the Celtics, we often think of words like legendary, dynasty or champions. After just securing their NBA-leading 18th championship, this Celtics team appears to be right back in the mix again to return to the Finals and make another long playoff run. Let's not forget that Tatum won't turn 27 until the end of next season, and he will be in a great position to place himself among the Celtics' all-time greats.

Anytime a player can be mentioned in the same sentence as Larry Bird, Bill Russell, Kevin McHale or Robert Parish, it's considered a privilege and an honor, and that honor could be bestowed upon Tatum if he continues to lead the Celtics to the playoffs. Next season will be his eighth in the NBA, and he is already near the top of the Celtics' all-time playoff leaders in points, rebounds, assists and steals.

Jayson Tatum's Playoff Ranking (All-Time Celtics) PTS REB AST STL 6th 8th 7th 7th

With at least three more playoff appearances, we could see Tatum in the top three of each category. Being near th top of these all-time lists means a lot concerning Tatum's legacy and how important he is to the success of the franchise and the city of Boston. Now that he has finally achieved that ultimate goal of winning an NBA title, Tatum can continue his assault on the record books as he will continue to cement his status as an all-time Celtics great in the seasons to come.