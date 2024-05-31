Highlights The Celtics achieved the 4th best single-season net rating in NBA history.

Jaylen Brown controversially won Eastern Conference Finals MVP over Jayson Tatum by one vote.

Tatum's selfless act of giving minutes to Brown demonstrates his leadership and team mentality.

The Boston Celtics are in the midst of a historically dominant season in many different ways. Among the array of leaderboards they carved their way onto, perhaps their most impressive feat is achieving the fourth-best single season net rating in NBA history.

This success on the scoreboards translated to 64 regular season wins. This marked the fourth-highest single season win total in Boston’s storied franchise history.

Best Reg. Season NET RTG in NBA History Team NET RTG 1995-96 Chicago Bulls 13.4 1996-97 Chicago Bulls 12.0 2016-17 Golden State Warriors 11.6 2023-24 Boston Celtics 11.6 2015-16 San Antonio Spurs 11.3 2007-08 Boston Celtics 11.2

They’ve carried this dominance into the postseason, in which they’ve already run through the Eastern Conference. After their sweep of the Indiana Pacers, the Celtics secured their 12th win of the playoffs with just two losses under their belt.

In this Eastern Conference Finals series, Jaylen Brown won the highly controversial MVP of the series, edging out Jayson Tatum by a single vote. As the de facto better player, Tatum typically earns more accolades from the star duo. This marked the first time that Brown has basked in the spotlight over Tatum.

Most Reg. Season Wins in Celtics History Season Wins 1972-73 68 1985-86 67 2007-08 66 2023-24 64 1984-85 63 1981-82 63

This has led to discourse surrounding the duo’s relationship, with many discussing possible disputes between the two over credit for Boston’s team success. However, these narratives have been quickly discredited by reports that Tatum lobbied for Brown to play his minutes and aim for All-Star Game MVP. Tatum won this award in 2023, so he was looking to propel his co-star to earn the same honors. Such an act demonstrates Tatum’s leadership and selfless tendencies as a player and teammate.

Tatum and Brown’s Chemistry is Paying Off

The star duo just had their most dominant playoff series yet

The fact that Brown’s Eastern Conference Finals MVP award has been so disputed speaks volumes to just how good both Brown and Tatum were against the Pacers. They both scored in bunches, brought great value defensively, and made huge plays down the stretch of multiple games to secure victory.

Tatum’s 30.3 points per game marked the single highest average scoring series of the young superstar’s career as did Brown’s 29.8 points per game. If there’s any controversy between the two, it certainly isn’t showing in their play.

Tatum and Brown - ECF Averages Category Tatum Brown PTS 30.3 29.8 REB 10.3 5.0 AST 6.3 3.0 STL 1.3 2.0 TS% 56.4% 59.6%

Still, four more wins separate this young duo from immortality. Tatum and Brown will have to bring their A-game for one more series to cap off what would be a legendary season for the storied Celtics franchise.