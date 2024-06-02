Highlights Jayson Tatum has fond memories of being teammates with Kyrie Irving in Boston.

Tatum learned a lot despite a tumultuous 2018-19 season with Irving at the helm.

Tatum and the Celtics look to take down Irving and the Mavericks in the NBA Finals.

Ahead of his matchup against Kyrie Irving , Luka Dončić , and the Dallas Mavericks , Jayson Tatum reflected on his early years in the NBA. The last time he played with Irving was before the point guard's departure following the 2018-19 season.

If you followed the Boston Celtics closely enough the last time Irving was there, you will likely remember the many controversies and internal stories that littered Boston's locker room. It reached a point where Irving was seen several times offering disgruntled remarks to the media as the season wore on.

Five years later, there are no hard feelings between Irving and his ex-Boston teammates. But that doesn't mean they'll cut each other any slack on the court come Thursday night when the NBA Finals tip off.

Jayson Tatum Appreciates His Former Leader

Teammates for two seasons — Tatum has fond memories of playing alongside Irving

Despite the sour taste Irving left years ago, Tatum showed nothing but gratitude and respect to his former teammate.

"On the court, he's one of the most talented guys I've ever seen. I have a lot of great memories from having [Kyrie Irving] as a teammate." - Jayson Tatum

Irving was shipped up to Boston in 2017, where he spent two seasons. While the Celtics were dominant in the early part of the 2017-18 season with Irving in the lineup, the team ultimately reached the Eastern Conference Finals without No. 11 at the helm.

Irving's second season disappointed Celtics fans as they lost in the second round in five games. Irving went from wanting to re-sign with Boston before the season to rumors suggesting his inevitable departure to Brooklyn by midseason.

What Tatum Learned From His Final Season with Irving

Although mostly tumultuous, Tatum says the 2018-19 season helped him grow

There are plenty of reasons to explain why Boston fell flat on its face in 2019. To sum up: Irving and his leadership through words and actions on and off the court.

It was an otherwise meaningless Saturday night in mid-January in Orlando, Florida.

With 2.9 seconds to go and the Celtics trailing the Magic by two points, Boston drew up a play in the huddle. But as that was happening, Irving was exchanging words with then-Celtics head coach Brad Stevens before even coming out onto the court.

Moments later, Boston inbounded the ball to an open Tatum on the baseline. Tatum's fadeaway jumper hit the far side of the rim as the buzzer sounded, and the Magic celebrated a victory.

Irving was livid.

Taking issue with how the final moments unfolded, Irving unloaded on his Boston teammates. Then he unloaded some more in front of the media.

"I mean, we had nothing to lose last year. We had nothing to lose and everybody could play free, and do whatever they wanted and nobody had any expectations. What we were supposed to be, at a certain point, we surpassed that... We come into this season, expectations, and it's real. Everyone from the coaching staff to the players, it's very much real every single day, so that's new. It's tough. It's hard." - Kyrie Irving

That moment reverberated in Boston's locker room for the remainder of the season. It was still before midseason, but Boston felt like an entirely disconnected bunch. As the months passed, Boston played some nights like they were expected to. Other nights they looked like a lottery team.

Since Irving left Boston, there had been no love lost for a while. From Irving flipping fans off to stomping on the Boston logo — we had seen it all.

Tatum was asked this week about what he learned from playing with Irving and how he reflects on their time together:

Tatum was young and still ascending as a player, and the Celtics were really just ahead of schedule. In his seven seasons with Boston, they've been to the conference finals five times with two appearances in the NBA Finals, losing their first in 2022 to the Golden State Warriors .

If there is a time for Boston to get over the hump, it has to be this year. What better way to be crowned champion than doing it against your ex-running mate?