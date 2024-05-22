Highlights Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals saw a wild finish between the Celtics and the Pacers.

The Celtics managed to survive the chaos of the fourth quarter and overtime, thanks to heroics from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

The Celtics' battle-tested experience proved to be their advantage over the Pacers in Game 1.

The 2024 NBA Playoffs have been a doozy, to say the least, and Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers lived up to the billing. In the end, the No. 1 seeded Celtics managed to survive a resilient effort from the Pacers with a 133-128 overtime win.

Indiana looked well on its way to stealing Game 1. However, the inexperienced Pacers committed some costly miscues down the stretch and the battle-tested Celtics took advantage.

Following the game, Jayson Tatum gave a candid NSFW response about his thoughts on the crazy fourth quarter finish that saw Boston showcase its resiliency.

"That s--- was chaos. That s--- was wild. But... to stay present, stay in the moment. As long as there's time still on the clock and the game is within reach, we feel like we have a chance. This core group has had so many big-time games and big-time moments... I've had a lot of crazy endings in this building." - Jayson Tatum

Celtics Survive Game 1 With Wild Sequence

Boston's experience came through

The Pacers had the Celtics on the ropes. With a three-point lead, they had possession of the ball multiple times down the stretch and just needed to play the foul game to complete the series-opening shocker.

However, Indiana's inexperience showed, and the team committed multiple miscues within the final 30 seconds of regulation. With a chance to pad onto their lead, Tyrese Haliburton lost the ball while running down the floor, which gave possession back to the Celtics with 27 seconds remaining.

Boston failed to score after Derrick White and Jayson Tatum missed their respective shot attempts. This gave the Pacers the golden opportunity to close out the game. However, Indiana turned the ball over again in the backcourt with 10 seconds left, leaving the door open for the Celtics.

And the battle-tested Celtics took advantage. Jaylen Brown came through with the biggest shot of the evening, tying the game with a cold-blooded corner three-pointer that sent the game into overtime.

Tatum Takeover In Overtime

The Celtics star scored 10 of Boston's 16 points in OT

If there's one thing to avoid in the NBA playoffs, it's giving a great team like Boston some life. That's, unfortunately, what the Pacers did when they failed to close out the Celtics in regulation. Indiana already had Boston dead in the water. But poor execution down the stretch in the fourth quarter, which Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle took responsibility for, cost them the game.

Celtics Stars in Game 1 vs. Pacers Category Jayson Tatum Jaylen Brown Jrue Holiday PTS 36 26 28 REB 12 7 7 AST 4 5 8 FG-A 12-26 10-20 10-16

With that, not only did the Celtics take advantage, it also gave Jayson Tatum the opportunity to redeem himself. Tatum had an abysmal fourth quarter. He went just 2-of-7 from the field and missed a wide-open three-pointer during a crucial junction that would have tied the game.

Fortunately, Brown was able to save the day for the Celtics, and this opened the door for his fellow All-Star to "wake up" and show just what he's made of in the extra period.

Tatum scored 10 of Boston's 16 overtime points. He converted on an and-one to give Boston a lead that they did not relinquish and later made the put-away punch, a side-step three-pointer that gave the Celtics a four-point lead with over 40 seconds to go in OT.

As Tatum said in his post-game comments, Boston has been here before. And in Game 1, their experience and composure proved to be their advantage down the stretch against the up-start Pacers.