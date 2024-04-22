The Boston Celtics came into their first-round series versus the Miami Heat as overwhelming favorites. However, despite the odds tipping into their favor, ghosts of years past still loomed in the air for the Celtics. This was especially the case for Jayson Tatum.

Tatum, while being only 26 years of age, faces plenty of pressure to win a championship this season. The onus is on Tatum to help Boston translate their historic regular season into postseason success.

Game 1 versus the Miami Heat was a step in the right direction.

Tatum’s Mindset will be a Measuring Stick for Boston’s Success

Joe Mazzulla lauded the mindset of his franchise player

Tatum shot the ball poorly but that did not prevent him from making an impact for his team. It has never been a matter of talent or skill for Tatum; the issues people have had with him have always been related to his mindset and approach that has caused him to be inconsistent during pressure moments.

It is only one game but Tatum’s performance should still be promising for Celtics fans. His head coach Joe Mazzulla knows as much.

“I thought his mindset and approach throughout the game was great. Thought he played with great patience. Thought he picked and chose his spots really well.”

The Heat are not a team that will simply roll over and die. The Celtics and Tatum need to be prepared for an aggressive and gritty counterpunch from the undermanned Heat.

The change in mindset and patience from Tatum is a step in the right direction. If he keeps this up for the entire postseason, it would not be surprising at all if the Celtics are able to translate their historic regular season into a dominant postseason run.

Tatum Kept Control of his Game

Celtics forward ended Game 1 with 10 assists and three turnovers

One of the defining characteristics of the Miami Heat is their vaunted pressure defense. Their system and personnel are trained and built to disrupt a team’s offensive flow. Considering how many times they have met in the playoffs over the last decade, Boston should be the first to know this.

Tatum experienced this first-hand last year during the Conference Finals and the result was a mixed bag of performances from the All-Star forward. The aggressiveness from Miami’s defense was there and the Celtics knew it was coming again to start this series.

The Heat punched aggressively. Tatum fought back with a calculated attack.

Jayson Tatum vs Miami Heat - 2023 Playoffs vs 2024 Game 1 Category 2022-23 Playoffs Game 1 2023-24 Playoffs PPG 25.3 23.0 APG 5.4 10.0 FG% 47.2% 38.9% AST:TO Ratio 1.46 3.33