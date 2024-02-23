Highlights The Celtics dominated in the third quarter, led by Tatum's 15 points, setting the stage for their win over the Bulls.

Derrick White was a standout player with 28 points, contributing significant plays in the fourth quarter to maintain the lead.

Boston's impressive shooting performance, with over 50% from the field and 40% from three, highlights their potent offense.

The Boston Celtics propelled themselves off a dominant third-quarter performance to take down the Chicago Bulls in a 129-112 victory on Thursday night.

Derrick White scored the most points on the team with a game-high 28 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field, to go along with five assists, three rebounds, and three blocks. Jayson Tatum tailed him with 25 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Jaylen Brown was the last 20-point scorer for Boston, finishing with 21 for the night while grabbing five rebounds and dishing out five assists.

The Bulls had Nikola Vucevic put up a double-double of 22 points and 14 rebounds on 10-of-19 shooting from the field. Coby White came next with 20 points and four assists, while DeMar DeRozan had 19 points, five assists, and four rebounds.

The Celtics' big third quarter

15 of their third-quarter 37 points came from Tatum

The first half saw both teams exchange leads multiple times throughout the period.

Boston led by 8 after the end of the first quarter, the highest being 16, but Chicago dropped 39 points in the following quarter to lead by 3 entering the break. The Bulls were persistent on the glass, grabbing nine more rebounds than the Celtics (25-16). This included edging them 5-1 on offensive boards, which created more opportunities for them to score more during the second quarter.

Then the third quarter came around. Boston unleashed 37 points during the period, as Tatum got whatever he wished against Bulls defenders. He put up 15 points on eight shot attempts, displaying smooth dribbles and quick timing on his decision-making for his best shots, especially the three he splashed from beyond the arc.

“I thought the break was nice. I think we were all just ready to get back to it. Just a big opportunity for us to be playing our best basketball going down the stretch. The break was nice. We just got to pick up where we were and try to keep getting better each day.” - Derrick White during the postgame press conference.

With the momentum back in Boston's favor, Derrick White got his chance to shine to take some of the workload off of Tatum. He scored 10 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, making big play after big play to fend off Chicago's advances whether it had him scoring or finding the best shot available for his teammates.

Chicago Bulls +/- vs. Boston Celtics Players +/- Coby White -26 Nikola Vucevic -18 Ayo Dosunmu -14 Alex Caruso -12 Andre Drummond -11 DeMar DeRozan -5

Chicago just couldn't keep up the same play they had in the first half, particularly Vucevic. Putting up 20 points during that period as he and Dosunmu utilized the pick-and-roll to their advantage, while being aggressive on the glass, he took multiple steps back in the second half as he only had two points on seven field-goal tries.

The Celtics couldn't miss anywhere from the field

Shot over 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from three

Basketball bettors can feel comfortable taking the over on Boston's scoring moving forward. In their last seven games, they can score as low as 110 and as high as 131. This means that even when they aren't having the best shooting nights, they are still potent from everywhere on the court and will stop at nothing to find shots of the highest quality to gain an edge over their opponents.

Boston Celtics – Total Scoring vs. Chicago Bulls Players TS% Jayson Tatum 63.6 Derrick White 86.4 Jaylen Brown 71.7 Jrue Holiday 76.5

Being 9.5-point favorites entering the game, they nearly doubled that with the 16-point win. It was logical to see the line as it was, considering that Chicago kept the game close in the first half before Boston blew it wide open with their performance in the third quarter and onward.

It also didn't help Chicago that DeRozan was not at his best offensively. He may have put up 19 points, but he did so on 17 shot attempts as the Bulls needed him to come through with great shot efficiency.

Basketball watchers who were keeping tabs on DeRozan can feel free to switch between taking the over or under on his scoring production on a game-by-game basis, especially when Vucevic and White play more prominent roles scoring-wise in particular matchups.

The Celtics' hot streak continues

Can they keep it going against division rivals New York and Philadelphia?

The win puts the Celtics' current streak at seven straight, their longest to date this season. They maintain control of having the best record in the NBA as they'll be facing division rivals New York and Philadelphia on Feb. 24 and Feb. 27.

Despite the loss, the Bulls remain in contention for a Play-In Tournament spot as they stay in ninth in the Eastern Conference. They hold a 1.5-game advantage over the Atlanta Hawks but are 4.5 behind the Miami Heat for the eighth spot. They will look to bounce back in their next matchup against New Orleans on Feb. 25.