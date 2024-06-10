Highlights Jayson Tatum was excelling in playmaking despite shooting struggles, showcasing a well-rounded game.

The Boston Celtics have had a dominant start to the 2024 NBA Finals. They bullied the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 with an 18-point win and followed it with a morale-breaking seven-point win in Game 2. That wouldn't have been possible without the all-around effort of Jayson Tatum, who talked about how he is willing to do whatever it takes to win.

The Celtics star has had a rough shooting performance through the first two games, averaging just 31.6 percent from the field. However, he has been doing everything else that the C's need. After finishing with his second-best playoff tally of 12 assists last night, Tatum spoke about his playmaking ability during the post-game press conference and also addressed any concerns about his ego taking over.

“I’ve been here before and we didn’t win. We’re so close to what we’re trying to accomplish. Why would I let my ego or my need to score get in the way of that?”

Throughout the 2023-24 playoffs, Tatum has struggled to find his shooting touch. He's averaging just 28.9 percent from three, a career low, and 42.6 percent from the field, which is his second-worst tally in the playoffs. However, he's averaging a postseason career-high 6.3 assists per game so far, while playing lockdown defense on the other end. That's how he is still the betting odds favorite to win Finals MVP despite this slow-scoring start to the series.

His shot might not be falling, but the Mavs defense is falling apart, partly because of Tatum stepping up as a floor general for the Celtics.

Numbers Behind Jayson Tatum's Playmaking Prowess

The best statistical playmaker in the Finals through two games

Tatum is arguably the most well-rounded star in the league. He can score at will, dictate an offense with his passing, and is one of the best wing defenders in the league as well. So when one facet of his game fails, he still finds multiple ways to impact the game.

Every single player in the Celtics starting lineup is currently averaging at least 15 points per game. That wouldn't be possible without the playmaking reins that Tatum has taken on in this series. He has notched 17 assists in the first two games, five more than Luka Dončić, one of the best playmakers in the league. His tally of 17 is also almost double that of the next Celtic, with Jaylen Brown currently at nine.

Tatum is one of the best finishers in the league. While he may not be looking like that in the Finals so far, he draws enough attention to his drives to make defenses collapse, and that frees up shooters in the corners. He has had 19 corner passes so far, with 12 of those leading to shot attempts. Meanwhile, Dončić has managed just five corner passes, which has led to just a solitary shot attempt.

In Game 2, Tatum created 27 points off his 12 assists. Jrue Holiday was the biggest beneficiary of those dimes, scoring 13 points from Tatum's passes.

Jayson Tatum's assist beneficiries Player Assists Points created Jrue Holiday 6 13 Derrick White 3 8 Jaylen Brown 2 4 Kristaps Porzingis 1 2

The Celtics wouldn't have had a 2-0 lead without Tatum making these plays for his teammates. However, the story could've also been different if his shots were falling. As an All-NBA First Team player, he definitely needs to improve his efficiency. But in the meantime, if he can dish it like this, Joe Mazzula certainly won't be complaining.