For a team to reach the NBA Finals, several aspects must be present. The team must possess otherworldly talent in the likes of superstars who can put it together on any given night. They must also possess chemistry, with the players’ ability to trust and rely on each other taking front and center.

The current iteration of the Boston Celtics features those aspects. Currently up two games to none in the 2024 NBA Finals over the Dallas Mavericks, Jayson Tatum and company find themselves just two wins away from raising the franchise’s 18th championship banner, which would be an NBA record.

Tatum's Love for Horford

Tatum revealed that he has learned a lot from Al Horford

One of Tatum’s teammates is Al Horford. The 38-year-old Dominican sensation has been a core staple of the Celtics for the past few seasons in what is his second stint with the team. Tatum revealed what makes Horford stand out to him and why he serves as a role model for the superstar.

“He was never late, always on time, always getting his work in, in the gym, always taking care of his body. I learned a lot from him from a routine standpoint, and as I've gotten older, our relationship has grown.” —Jayson Tatum

Tatum, who is 12 years younger than Horford, has been a staple and the centerpiece of the Celtics team since 2017. In his seventh season with the team, he will seek to lead them to their first title in 16 years, and his play so far this postseason is getting them evermore close.

Jayson Tatum - 2024 NBA Playoffs Stats PTS 24.9 REB 10.3 AST 6.3 FG% 42.6 3PT% 28.9

In 16 playoff games so far this year, in which the Celtics have posted an astonishing record of 14-2, Tatum has averaged a double-double of 24.9 points and 10.3 rebounds. He is also averaging 6.3 assists while shooting 42.6 percent from the field.

Favorite Teammate

Tatum revealed that Horford is his favorite teammate to ever play with

Tatum play in the NBA Finals has not been the most consistent, with him struggling in Game 2, which saw him shoot only 27.3 percent from the field and a measly 14.3 percent from three-point range. But it has been the ability of his teammates to adjust on the fly and pick up the pieces when needed that has gotten the Celtics this far — including Tatum’s favorite teammate, Horford.

“It's based off respect: the respect that I have for [Horford] and likewise. And we know we need each other. And even when I was 19 and now, he still asks me questions, asks me, 'How am I feeling?' and 'How's my body?' That's who I sit next to on the plane. Al’s my favorite teammate I ever had.” —Jayson Tatum

Tatum revealed that his favorite teammate that he has ever had on any team, whether it be college or the pros, is Horford. That is due to the respect they have for each other, and Horford mentoring Tatum when he was younger, a mantra he continues to this day.

Al Horford - 2024 NBA Playoffs Stats PTS 9.8 REB 7.3 AST 2.0 FG% 47.2 3PT% 34.9

Horford himself has served as a crucial piece to this Celtics team. In this postseason, he is averaging nearly 10 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and nearly 35 percent from three-point range.

It is the Celtics’ ability to get production out of every corner of their lineup that has made them so deadly. Now, they find themselves just two wins away from winning their 18th NBA Finals.