Boston escaped a tough series with a sweep of Indiana due in large part to the clutch shot-making of Jaylen Brown, leading to a Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP award win for the star guard/forward.

Post-game, Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum acknowledged Brown's ECF MVP win while talking to the media.

The Boston Celtics are headed back to the NBA Finals after their sweep of the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals, making an appearance in the final round of the post-season for the second time in three years. Though Boston won four straight games against Indiana to punch their ticket to the Finals, each game was a hard-fought affair, and the Pacers may have been able to make this series look very different if they played better in the later stages of each game.

An example of this came in Game 1, when Celtics' star guard/forward Jaylen Brown drilled a three-pointer to tie the game with 8.5 seconds remaining. Boston would go on to take that game in overtime, and Brown would continue to hit big shots throughout the series, leading to him winning the Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP award when the series wrapped up after Game 4 on Monday night.

Brown's incredible series saved the Celtics in more than one game out of the four, like when he helped the Celtics erase an 18-point second-half Indiana lead to win Game 3, or when he knocked down clutch three-pointers on his way to scoring 19 second-half points to win again in comeback fashion in Game 4. His most important contribution, though, was his 40-point explosion in Game 2 to take a pivotal 2-0 series lead, partly shutting the door on the Pacers' chances of survival.

Jaylen Brown 2024 Eastern Conference Finals MVP vs. IND Category Stat PTS 29.8 STL 2 TS% 59.4% EFG% 57.3% OFF RTG 117.5 USG% 30.1%

Brown's incredible series performance leads the Boston Celtics to NBA Finals No. 23, where they will look to win their 18th NBA championship as a franchise. The chase for Banner No. 18 has been a long one, but Boston sure has had its chances. After making six out of the last eight Eastern Conference Finals series and two of the last three NBA Finals, Boston feels as though it could be their year in 2024.

Brown deserves much of the praise for getting the team to this spot after a more-competitive-than-usual series sweep, and Celtics' star Jayson Tatum would speak on Brown's Conference Finals MVP win.

Tatum Reacts to Brown's ECF MVP Win

Celtics' superstar describes his feelings towards Brown's big-time performance

After the Celtics raised the Bob Cousy Eastern Conference Finals Trophy, Tatum sat down for a period of time to talk to several media members about their dominance in the series. He was asked about Brown and what that moment meant to Tatum after seeing his teammate raise the MVP trophy. SB Nation's Noa Dalzell shared Tatum's thoughts on his long-time teammates' achievement on Twitter/X.

"It was special...a big time to be rewarded for, you know, how you played. That's a special accomplishment."

Brown's success in this year's NBA Playoffs isn't necessarily a surprise, as he has proven that he can step up when the lights are bright. Brown's 2022 NBA Finals performance made up for Tatum's deficiencies plenty of times against the Golden State Warriors, as Brown averaged 23.5 points over the course of the six-game series.

Tatum averaged just two points less, at 21.5, but his efficiency dropped off a cliff, with a 12-point, 17.6 percent shooting performance in Game 1 and a 13-point, 33.3 percent showing in the close-out Game 6. Though the Celtics would ultimately lose the series to Stephen Curry and the Warriors, it was shown that Brown could arguably be the more trusted option in an NBA Finals series. Now, the Celtics have another chance to show the world that they can get over the hump with their superstar core duo of Tatum and Brown.

The Celtics can only wait until June 6 to play meaningful basketball again, and their opponent in this upcoming NBA Finals series is still yet to be determined. It could be figured out, though, after Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks take on Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of their Western Conference Finals series.

The Mavericks lead the series 3-0, and could also punch their ticket to the Finals with one more win. To find out who will match up against the Celtics for an NBA title, The Mavericks and Timberwolves will battle it out in Game 4 on Tuesday, May 28 at 8:30 PM ET from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. National broadcast coverage will be provided by TNT/truTV.