Jazmin Sawyers set an indoor British record after winning long jump gold at the European Indoor Athletics Championships.

Jazmin Sawyers made history after landing a jump of seven metres at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Istanbul.

The British star clinched her first gold medal at a major championship after 14 attempts, and set an indoor national record. Her distance is also world-leading this season.

Sawyers was delighted after seeing her distance flash up on the scoreboards at the Ataköy Arena, with her wholesome reaction captured on cameras and posted on the European Athletics TikTok account.

The video has now gone viral, accumulating more than 322,000 views and 61,000 likes at the time of writing.

Jazmin Sawyers’s wholesome reaction to European title

Sawyers can be seen staring at the scoreboard in anticipation for her result, before screaming in delight as it shows that she has jumped seven metres.

She can then be seen looking towards her mum in the stands, shouting “mum” and blowing her a kiss.

Sawyers also grabs a British flag from the crowd, waving it above her head and jumping in delight.

"This was my 14th major championship and was my first time winning gold, all those times before I was thinking it was going to happen but it didn't," she said.

"It's one of those things that sometimes you've just got to wait [for] - just wait it out, be a bit patient, keep the faith and keep trying."

Video: Watch Jazmin Sawyers's reaction to her European title

Who is Jazmin Sawyers?

Sawyers is an astonishing talent, having competed as a heptathlete, bobsledder and long jumper.

She earned a silver bobsleigh medal at the Winter Youth Olympic Games in 2012, but her training for the event left her ill-prepared to continue with heptathlon.

Sawyers decided to focus solely on long jump, and has since achieved a silver and bronze medal in the discipline at the European Championships.

Not just content with sporting success, Sawyers is also a singer/songwriter in her spare time. She appeared on The Voice UK in 2017 and joined Will.i.am’s team, although was eliminated from the show during a sing-off.

Sawyers revealed how much her impressive jump at the European Indoor Athletics Championships filled her with confidence, comparing it to the seven metre distance which gave Malaika Mihambo an Olympic gold medal at Tokyo 2020.

"Seven metres is a real jump, it won the Olympics," she said. "That will give me so much confidence going forward. I just want more of it."