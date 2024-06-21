Highlights Tough road ahead for the Utah Jazz in loaded Western Conference, with strong contenders and playoff threats.

The Utah Jazz are going to have a tough time navigating the Western Conference for the next few years. The West looks to be as competitive as ever.

Teams like the Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Oklahoma City Thunder are all poised to be contenders for the NBA championship. Past that, the next tier of teams who will all likely be fighting for the playoffs are no slouches either.

The Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Lakers should all be firmly in the mix. A couple of those teams may have their futures affected by major free agency decisions, but they should still be able to pose a credible threat.

Then there is a long list of teams who all legitimately have a fair shot at the Play-In Tournament and perhaps could even elevate themselves far past that. The Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, New Orleans Pelicans, Houston Rockets, and even the San Antonio Spurs should have a fair crack at doing some damage.

The point that is being made here is that the Jazz do not stack up favorably against a conference that should be completely loaded next year. Given their current rebuilding state, the Jazz will likely see themselves close to the bottom of the conference.

It appears they are well aware of that. The Jazz may even be so patient with this rebuild of theirs that they are willing to move on from a promising young talent like Walker Kessler. That is what reports are indicating, at least.

Kessler has only played two years in the league to this point and is largely viewed, from the outside, as a promising building block for the Jazz. Perhaps Utah's opinion of their young big man is not as high as the outsider opinion.

Kessler's Fits Around The League

There are several teams who should come knocking if the Jazz are willing to talk trade

Depending on the price tag for Kessler, there should be a healthy list of teams across the league who can significantly benefit from adding him to their roster.

Walker Kessler - 2023-24 Stats Category Traditional Stats PER 36 Stats PPG 8.1 12.5 RPG 7.5 11.6 BPG 2.4 3.7 FG% 65.4 65.4

Kessler brings a lot of value as a play finisher offensively and a great defensive big on the other end of the court. He is a very easy plug-and-play for a lot of teams around the league. Kessler could easily enjoy a statistical jump in a bigger role on a different team.

In the west, teams like the Grizzlies, Warriors, and Thunder could both benefit from the addition. Over in the Eastern Conference, the Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic, and Washington Wizards would be teams worth monitoring in the potential Kessler sweepstakes.

