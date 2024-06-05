Highlights The Utah Jazz unveiled throwback uniforms featuring purple mountains and a new design.

It is a common trend for NBA teams to feature various iterations of uniforms for their team. In addition to the standard home and away jerseys, teams usually feature multiple alternate and City editions of their uniforms.

Just prior to the 2024 NBA Finals, which are scheduled to kick off on June 6, the Utah Jazz unveiled new uniforms which they will debut next season. The uniforms are throwback in nature, reminiscent of the Jazz teams from the late 1990s and early-to-mid 2000s.

It is currently unclear whether the uniforms will replace the current ones or just be additions, but since there are multiple varieties of the new jerseys, it is likely that they will completely replace the current ones and become the Jazz’s new main uniforms.

Brand New Design

The design will harken back to a previous era of the team

According to Evan Sidery of Forbes Sports, the new uniforms will see the Jazz re-incorporate the color purple into their color scheme, along with a depiction of the Utah mountains.

The first version of the jersey shown features purple as its primary color, and depicts a graphic of the aforementioned mountain which fades into the color white as it reaches the pinnacle. The text “UTAH” is written over it in white.

The second iteration of the jersey features the same design as the first, but with reverse colors: the jersey features white as its primary color and purple mountains, but with the same white “UTAH” text. This version also features a smaller version of the purple mountain on the right leg of the shorts.

It is likely that the purple version of the jersey will be the home uniform, while the white version will be the away uniform, although that remains to be confirmed.

Finally, the third jersey is fully black in color and features gray mountains and the Jazz’s iconic music note symbol on the chest. That iteration of the uniform is most likely the alternate.

New Neighbor in Salt Lake City

Jazz will welcome a new neighbor in the Utah Hockey Club, which features similar branding

The move comes following Jazz owner Ryan Smith’s purchase of the Arizona Coyotes NHL team. That team will be debuting in Salt Lake City this upcoming season, although they will simply be named the “Utah Hockey Club” for their first year of existence. The temporary logos are black, white, and light blue in color.

The Jazz finished in 12th place in the Western Conference this season, with a record of 31-51. The rebranding comes as the team seeks to refresh itself and find its place in a highly competitive Western Conference.