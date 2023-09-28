Highlights The Utah Jazz have promising young players in Walker Kessler, Lauri Markkanen, and Jordan Clarkson who can help the team remain relevant in the upcoming season.

Even with Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, and Rudy Gobert now gone, the Utah Jazz still hold so much promise for their future in the NBA. Thanks to several breakout performances by Walker Kessler, Lauri Markkanen, and Jordan Clarkson, this franchise has the chance to remain relevant in the 2023-24 season.

Of course, it won’t be easy, and the whole team must not only stay healthy but also be consistent throughout the season if they want to compete at the highest level. With that said, we break down the current roster and assess each member of the team, ranking them based on their projected impact on the new season.

12 Nick Ongenda, Brice Sensabaugh, Taevion Kinsey, Keyonte George

These four guys are among the Jazz’ latest crop of rookies for the 2023-24 season. As it stands, they might only get some minutes on the floor during garbage time or if a key player is unavailable.

There’s also a chance these rookies will be assigned to the Salt Lake City Stars, Utah’s G League team, to hone their skills. Needless to say, these four won’t have much of an impact on the Jazz’s upcoming season.

11 Luka Samanic, Romeo Langford, Simone Fontecchio, and Taylor Hendricks

A step up from the Jazz’s other rookies this season are Luka Samanic, Romeo Langford, Simone Fontecchio, and Taylor Hendricks, the latter of which is the franchise’s highest pick during the most recent NBA Draft. Samanic is a 6-foot-10 forward, while Fontecchio stands at 6-foot-8, giving the team sufficient size and shot creation from the bench.

Furthermore, Langford has four years of experience playing shooting guard, while Hendricks averaged 15.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists during his lone season playing for Central Florida. These four provide able bodies for the Jazz, as well as pieces that can realize their potential while playing for the franchise this season.

10 Ochai Agbaji

After a season of averaging 7.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 20.5 minutes per game last season, Ochai Agbaji is looking forward to doing more in his sophomore campaign in the NBA. Unfortunately, with a lot of guards before him in the rotation, the young shooting guard will have to make do with the minutes given to him. Even if that’s the case, there’s no denying the talent and potential Agbaji has for the Jazz.

9 Talen Horton-Tucker

Coming in from the Los Angeles Lakers a few seasons ago, Talen Horton-Tucker can play shooting guard or small forward for the Jazz in the upcoming campaign. Even with his averages of 9.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, THT will have to prove his worth over the likes of Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton in the lineup. His championship experience in L.A., though, gives him an edge over the guys mentioned above.

8 Kelly Olynyk

With 10 years of experience in the NBA, Kelly Olynyk knows a thing or two about diversifying a team’s offense. With his career averages of 10.3 points on 36% shooting from beyond the arc, as well as 5.2 rebounds per game, the 6-foot-11 big man can help space the floor for Utah, opening up opportunities for other guys to attack the basket. This is essential, especially if the team’s primary forwards are resting on the bench.

7 Omer Yurtseven

After a surprising stint with the Miami Heat, Omer Yurtseven is now serving the Jazz as one of its big men. Using his 7-foot frame, the Turkish center ensures size below the rim, rebounding, and screen setting, especially with Walker Kessler taking a breather. At age 25, and with a relatively injury-free history, Yurtseven can serve as a reliable piece for Utah, especially against teams that are banking on size.

6 Collin Sexton

If scoring is what matters, the Jazz can count on Collin Sexton to help in that area. With career averages of 19.0 points per game on 50% shooting from the field and 36% from three, the former Cleveland Cavaliers lottery pick is a menace on that end of the court.

On the other hand, Sexton is ranked lower here due to his defensive deficiencies and redundancy to Clarkson’s skill set. Nevertheless, having a reliable scoring option is never a bad thing for the Jazz.

5 Kris Dunn

In the event Utah needs more defense from its backcourt, head coach Will Hardy can insert Kris Dunn into the lineup. He holds a career defensive box rating of 1.4, which means he is a net positive on that end of the court. Add his surprising numbers for the Jazz last season of 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, and the team has a capable backup point guard to provide a steady hand against opposing squads.

4 John Collins

After six seasons playing for the Atlanta Hawks, John Collins is now serving his first season in Utah with the expectation of a great two-way game from the forward. During the 2019-20 season, Collins’ best in Atlanta, he averaged 21.6 points on 40% shooting from deep, 10.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game.

Utah hopes that Collins can somehow recapture that old magic and become a force to be reckoned with on offense and defense. With a team-first approach to basketball, it wouldn’t be hard to imagine the 6-foot-9 forward thriving in Utah and elevating his game once again.

3 Walker Kessler

Even with Rudy Gobert leaving the team, Utah hasn’t missed a beat as Walker Kessler has successfully filled the French star’s shoes. In his first year in the league, the young big notched 9.2 points on 72% shooting from the field, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks. With him in the post, opposing squads will have a harder time scoring in the paint while he himself gets buckets on the other end of the court.

2 Jordan Clarkson

Jordan Clarkson’s evolution from a score-first player to a hybrid guard that can facilitate Utah’s offense at times has yielded dividends for the Filipino-American star. Just last season, the former Sixth Man of the Year awardee posted 20.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists in 32.6 minutes per game.

His consistency on offense gives the Jazz a reliable piece to count on when there’s a need for scoring. It also helps that he has been with the team since 2019, making him one of the veterans the young players can look up to.

Jordan Clarkson Career Averages (2014-2023) Points 15.9 Rebounds 3.4 Assists 2.7 FG% 44.0% 3PT FG% 33.8%

1 Lauri Markkanen

Among all the players on Utah’s roster, Lauri Markkanen holds the most potential for the franchise. He blends his seven-foot frame with a 39% success rate from beyond the arc, a combination that improves the Jazz’s offense. His performance last season resulted in 25.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game, numbers that lifted the Finn to his first All-Star appearance.

Using his size and shot creation, the Jazz can create a lot of mismatches against smaller forwards in the league. This makes Markkanen the focal point of Utah’s offense and the player with the most impact on the team in the upcoming season.

With a new 82-game campaign starting, Utah will be looking to capitalize on its young core. Expect Markkanen and company to build on what they established last season in the months ahead.

