Highlights Lauri Markkanen emerged as a star in Utah, earning an All-Star nod and Most Improved Player award.

The 7-footer wants to stay with the Jazz long-term, praising his relationship with coach Will Hardy.

Utah is holding steady in trade talks with Golden State, unwilling to part with their valuable forward cheaply.

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen is the biggest fish left in the NBA offseason pond.

The 7-footer broke out after being traded to Utah from the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Donovan Mitchell deal. He was named an All-Star for the first time in 2022-23 and won the NBA's Most Improved Player Award after averaging 25.6 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 39.1 percent from deep on 7.7 attempts per game.

He proved that wasn't just a one-season blip in his career after posting averages of 23.2 points and 8.2 rebounds on improved three-point efficiency (39.9) and volume (8.0) last season.

But Danny Ainge is always looking for the next move, and Markkanen is clearly Utah's best trade asset. That's led to a "will he stay or will he go" type of offseason, but the 27-year-old put the rumors to bed, at least on his end.

Lauri Markkanen Wants to Stay With the Jazz

Utah's best player wants to re-sign and remain

In an interview with ESPN 700 (h/t RealGM), Jazz beat writer Tony Jones of The Athletic relayed Markkanen's desire to sign a long-term deal with the Jazz.

"Lauri has really taken to Utah. His family has taken to Utah. Obviously the Jazz can trade him between now and Aug 6th, and Lauri knows that, but Lauri has forged a really close relationship to [head coach] Will Hardy. And Will has really found a way to unlock his career"

Hardy has certainly found a way to get the best out of his best player. Before arriving in Utah, Markkanen scored a far less efficient 15.4 points per game with the Chicago Bulls and Cavaliers.

The Jazz and Golden State Warriors have reportedly held discussions on Markkanen, but the Warriors aren't willing to give up what Ainge is asking for. The stalemate should remain, as Utah shouldn't be willing to trade its star forward for anything less than he's worth, either.

The Jazz can offer Markkanen a four-year extension on his current deal, worth upwards of $200 million. If the contract is presented to him, it appears the All-Star forward will sign on the dotted line.