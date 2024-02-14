Highlights Lakers and Jazz are both vying for playoff spots in the West and want to build momentum heading into the second half.

Lakers will be without LeBron James but still have a strong roster.

Anthony Davis will likely have a greater role in distributing the ball in the absence of LeBron James.

In their final game before the All-Star Break, the Los Angeles Lakers will visit Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz. Both teams are competing for a playoff spot in the West. If the season ended today, the 9th-seeded Lakers would face the 10th-seeded Golden State Warriors in the Play-In Tournament.

Utah, on the other hand, trails Golden State by a game and a half for the final Play-In spot. The Lakers and Jazz would love nothing more than to build momentum heading into the unofficial second half of the season.

Winners of seven out of ten, LA is riding a nice high lately. Last night, they completely controlled the action in a stress-free, 125-111 win over the lowly Detroit Pistons. LeBron James led the way with 25 points, D'Angelo Russell scored 21, and Anthony Davis put in an impressive, two-way effort (20 points, 14 rebounds, 6 blocks) all game long.

On the second night of a back-to-back, however, coach Darvin Ham's short-handed roster will be tested once again. James, who has been playing through a lingering ankle issue, has been ruled out of tonight's contest.

Without LeBron in the lineup this season, LA has a record of 3-3. Coach Ham is forced to settle on yet another, different starting five against Utah. In his absence, expect Davis, Russell, and Austin Reaves to assume primary responsibilities.

Utah's in a precarious spot after a recent stretch of bad play to kick off February. Losers of two straight games and six of their last ten, the Jazz have fallen out of the Play-In Tournament, which prompted a recent lineup change by Coach Will Hardy; rookie guard Keyonte George and second-year center Walker Kessler returned to the starting five.

Similar to LA, Utah wasn't very active at the trade deadline. Now, they need to pick up the pieces and develop some consistency before it's too late. With two clear shots to make up ground before this weekend (Utah plays Golden State on Thursday), it's "make or break" time for the Jazz.

Injury Report and how to watch

The Lakers will be without multiple rotation players

Lakers

• LeBron James (OUT - Left ankle management)

• Max Christie (OUT - Right ankle sprain)

• Cam Reddish (OUT - Right ankle sprain)

• Jarred Vanderbilt (OUT - Right mid-foot sprain)

• Gabe Vincent (OUT - Left knee surgery)

Jazz

n/a

How to watch

• 9:00 PM EST, Spectrum SportsNet, Root Sports Network, NBA League Pass

Betting Lines

The Lakers are favored

Point Spread: Jazz -5.5 (-108)/ Lakers +5.5 (-112)

Moneyline: Jazz -210/Lakers +175

Over/Under: 240.5

Our Best Picks

Expect the Lakers to cover

Point Spread: Lakers +5.5 (-112)

Utah and LA have matched up twice this season, and the two teams each came away with a victory. In their most recent outing, a 132-125 victory on January 13th, the Jazz got strong contributions from Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson, who combined for 56 points.

Similar to tonight's matchup, James was out with an injury. Still, the teams are headed in opposite directions. Even without him, look for a spirited effort from Davis, Russell, and the rest of the lineup.

As Utah continues to work through rotations, it's a great time for LA to (indirectly) shorten their own without James in the lineup. With the Jazz in desperation mode, and playing at home, it's fair to see them favored to win. That said, the Lakers remain more than equipped to make things interesting and play a close contest through late in the fourth quarter.

Player Assists: Anthony Davis OVER 3.5 assists (-105)

On January 13th, Davis shot poorly from the field (5-of-21) but notched the second triple-double of his career. Most notably, he reached a new career-high in assists (11) - he consistently found teammates after multiple defenders keyed in on him in the paint.

Expect tonight's matchup to play out in similar fashion. Without James, Coach Hardy will try to limit Davis's impact and force everyone else to convert shot attempts.

Though not an elite playmaker, Davis is a very willing distributor with a high IQ that allows him to quickly recognize defensive coverages and adjust accordingly. He's averaging 5.8 dimes over his last five games — that number should remain steady as he picks up the slack in the absence of James in the starting five.

Lines and odds courtesy of FanDuel and Bet365.