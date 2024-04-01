Highlights JC Latham is an NFL-ready right tackle with strong fundamentals and elite physicality.

Despite quick feet, he is still vulnerable to elite speed and may struggle in zone-blocking schemes.

Latham is an elite prospect and is likely to be taken in the first 15 picks.

The 2024 NFL Draft features one of the strongest offensive linemen classes in years. Near the top of the list is Alabama right tackle JC Latham.

The 21-year-old from Wisconsin was considered a five-star recruit as early as the end of his sophomore year of high school, after which he moved to Florida to play for the highly touted IMG Academy. Latham was a top 10 prospect in the 2021 class, and chose Alabama over a plethora of elite programs including Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, and Ohio State.

Latham featured as a backup as a true freshman for the Crimson Tide, before starting his sophomore and junior years. He excelled as a starter, allowing only two sacks in 443 pass sets last year on his way to being named first-team All-SEC.

Latham’s talent and physical potential means he’ll likely be one of the first tackles off the board. We’ll look at what makes him so appealing to NFL teams and any potential weaknesses he may have in his game.

JC Latham's Strengths

Latham is a day one starter at right tackle

Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/USA TODAY NETWORK

At 342 pounds, Latham already has an NFL-ready body. He has a huge frame with 35 1/8” inch arms, which is considered elite for the position. He is arguably one of the strongest players in the draft, and he has a very strong lower body base.

His frame doesn’t slow him down, however. He has quick feet and uses them rather effectively in pass sets to keep pass rushers in front of him. He is patient and controlled in protection, and is rarely beaten cleanly.

Latham's standout trait is his usage of his hands. He has very active hands and throws punches well, whilst making it hard for defenders to chop his arms by using his hands independently.

The Alabama product has a very strong grip which he uses to lock rushers into place. Once he gets his hands on a rusher, it’s incredibly hard for them to get away. His grip strength, in conjunction with his very long arms and his lower body strength, means he excels at slowing down bull rushes.

JC Latham's 2023 Stats Category Latham Games 14 Run Block Snaps 431 Pass Block Snaps 443 Sacks Allowed 2 Hits Allowed 3 Hurries Allowed 9 PFF Rating 81.9

He’s an absolute mauler in the run game. He uses his physicality to drive defenders off their feet and create clear passing lanes. Despite his size, Latham is adept at getting lower than defenders and using his leverage to move them. He absolutely buries defenders at times, regularly putting players on the ground.

In the 2023 season, Latham averaged 3.2 knockdown blocks a game. His grip strength helps him extend blocks and create time for the running back to find the hole. He will instantly upgrade a team’s rushing attack.

JC Latham's Weaknesses

Latham can be beaten by elite speed

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Despite his quick feet for his size, Latham is still vulnerable to speed off the edge, and can be beaten around his outside shoulder. He often oversets to compensate for this, which can lead to defenders beating him with inside moves and getting pressure up the middle.

Latham also doesn’t always stay balanced in pass sets. He gets in trouble if he misses his first punch as he has a tendency to lunge and lose his balance, leading to easy wins for the pass rusher.

Latham isn’t fantastic in space and has below-average speed. He was used more as a big body rather than as a puller or reach blocker. Latham’s strengths will likely be more suited to a gap-based run scheme rather than a zone-based run scheme.

Latham is a fantastic right tackle prospect but has no experience blocking on the left. For teams with an already established right tackle starter, he would likely have to be shunted inside to guard, where he does have experience.

Final Thoughts

Latham's physicality and pro-readiness means he'll likely be selected within the first 15 picks

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Latham is a fantastic prospect who will be in contention to start on day one. His ability to frustrate opposing defenders in pass protection and maul in the run game make him an appealing pick, and he will likely be taken within the first 15 selections.

The consensus appears to be Joe Alt as the first offensive lineman off the board, but there are a lot of offensive-line needy teams picking in quick succession. Latham’s size and pro-readiness make him a strong contender to be the second lineman picked, although teams running zone-based schemes may be more skeptical.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: JC Latham played 1,891 offensive snaps as a starter for Alabama, and allowed only two sacks throughout his collegiate career.

Much of what dictates Latham’s final draft position will be what the Los Angeles Chargers do with the fifth pick. If they trade back to a quarterback-needy team and J.J McCarthy goes at number five, Alt will drop and so will Latham.

They may also decide to get Justin Herbert a much-needed weapon and select a wide receiver. In that instance, it seems unlikely that Alt will make it past the New York Giants at six or the Tennessee Titans at seven, and Latham would make a lot of sense for the New York Jets at 10 or the Las Vegas Raiders at 13.

If Alt is taken fifth overall, Latham could be in play for the Titans at seven. The Chicago Bears initially seemed to be a good fit, but they already have an established starter at right tackle in Darnell Wright.

Regardless of which team picks Latham, it’s hard to see a scenerio where he drops past the low teens, there are simply too many teams who need offensive line help, and Latham will be an instant contributor on day one.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.