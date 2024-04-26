Highlights The Tennessee Titans selected offensive tackle JC Latham with the No. 7 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Latham was Bill Callahan's favorite player in the 2024 class.

This is the second straight year the Titans have drafted a linemen with their first selection.

The Tennessee Titans had needs across their offensive line, and filled one of them with a dominant SEC tackle on Thursday night.

At No. 7 overall, Tennessee kicked off the Brian Callahan Era by selecting right tackle JC Latham from the University of Alabama. The 6-foot-6, 342-pound lineman was the second lineman picked in the 2024 NFL Draft, following No. 5 overall pick Joe Alt.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported Latham was Titans' offensive line coach Bill Callahan's "favorite player" in the class. Callahan is regarded as one of the best OL coaches of all-time, and now has the talented mountain of a man to take under his wing in Nashville.

Latham is the second straight lineman to be taken by Tennessee in the first round. The Titans snagged Peter Skoronski out of Northwestern at No. 11 overall in 2023. He started 14 games as a rookie, and is projected to be the team's starting left guard in 2024, per Pro Football Focus.

Jaelyn Duncan, Tennessee's sixth-round pick a year ago, was projected to be their starting right tackle before Latham was picked. Duncan was PFF's lowest-graded tackle in 2023.

Latham Should Step In At RT Immediately

Tennessee had poor play at the position last year

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

At Alabama, Latham—GIVEMESPORT’s fourth-best tackle prospect and No. 14 overall player in the class—rarely yielded pressure in the passing game. His hand usage has been lauded by many analysts, including ESPN’s Louis Riddick, who fawned over it in the moments after his selection was announced.

Another plus to Latham’s stature is his elite reach. Once he gets those 35 1/8” arms out and latches onto defenders, they go wherever he decides to take them. Under Callahan’s tutelage, he could become one of the best tackles in the league very quickly.

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein compared Latham to Kansas City Chiefs right tackle Jawaan Taylor, who received a four-year, $80 million contract in free agency last offseason.

In 2023, PFF projected Tennessee to have the league’s worst offensive line before the year began. They unfortunately lived up to the billing, finishing dead-last in pass blocking efficiency and sacks allowed.

PFF had 2023 sixth-rounder Jaelyn Duncan penciled in as the Titans’ starting right tackle before the draft began, but already slid Latham into the role on their projected lineup. Duncan was the organization’s lowest-graded qualifying tackle last season, meaning Latham should be an instantaneous improvement in front of quarterback Will Levis.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.