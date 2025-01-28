WWE Superstar JD McDonagh competed with a couple of broken ribs and a punctured lung after a nasty landing on this week's Monday Night Raw. The 34-year-old Irishman has announced he has been forced to step away from the ring for a couple of months to fully recover following Monday night's opening match on Netflix.

The Judgment Day pair Dominik Mysterio and McDonagh attempted to challenge the War Raiders, Erik and Ivar, for the World Tag Team Championship. At one point in the match, McDonagh attempted a high-flying springboard moonsault to the outside on Ivar, but miscalculated and hit the back of his head on the announce table outside the ring.

Despite the brutal collision, McDonagh continued with the match, although had to be assessed by the ringside doctor during the break.

The Superstar has suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung

The former World Tag Team Champion is facing a recovery period after suffering broken ribs and a punctured lung, ruling him out of action for the next couple of months.

JD McDonagh's WWE stats (as of 28/01/25) Total number of matches 454 Total number of wins 235 (51.8%) Total number of losses 213 (46.9%) Total number of draws 6 (1.3%)

The Irishman took to X to post the following statement: "First off, thanks to everyone for the messages and the concern. I'm good. I've got a couple of broken ribs and a punctured lung, so I'm going to be out for a couple of months. All things considered, it could have been a lot worse, so I'm grateful for that. See ya in a bit."

Fans and fellow WWE Superstars have been rallying behind the Irishman on social media, wishing him a speeding recovery. Opponent and War Raider, Ivan, posted photos from the fight on X alongside the message: ".....@jd_mcdonagh......RESPECT"

WWE Raw also saw Seth Rollins and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther share a heated exchange ahead of the Royal Rumble on Saturday. Social media star-turned-wrestler Logan Paul also made an appearance, declaring his intention to win the event this weekend and was booed out of the arena.