JD McDonagh has opened up on the multiple injuries he suffered when colliding with an announcer's desk on WWE RAW (January 27) and when fans can expect to see him back in the ring.

The Judgment Day member has been sidelined since taking a nasty bump in a tag team match alongside Dominik Mysterio against the War Raiders. The 34-year-old attempted a moonsault to the outside of the ring but didn't connect with Erik.

Instead, the Irish Ace connected the corner of the desk but miraculously continued the match. McDonagh hasn't competed since or appeared on WWE TV, with his faction considering finding a new member in the meantime. His absence has been felt, and a clear divide is emerging between Finn Balor and Mysterio.

JD McDonagh: My Ribs Felt Like Rice Krispies

JD McDonagh spoke to Chris Van Vliet regarding the injuries he suffered and how he fought on despite nursing a broken rib:

"I could feel my ribs on this side were like Rice Krispies under my skin, they're definitely messed up. I couldn't get a full lung full of air but I just thought that was because I was winded from hitting the table... Then the adrenaline kicked in and I was okay, I can do this. I can get back in there and do my part in the match. I didn't want to leave the guys, especially because it was one of the first few weeks that we were on Netflix."

McDonagh and Mysterio challenged the War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championships but came up short, with the latter taking the pinfall. Balor, who had been absent from RAW, blamed Dom for the injury, and this has been a layer of tension growing within Judgment Day while the Irishman has been on the injury table.

JD McDonagh: I'm Hoping To Return In A Month

JD McDonagh's hopes of appearing at WrestleMania 41 are up in the air amid his recovery from his broken rib and punctured lung. He has targeted a return within a month, and the Show of Shows is just five weeks away (19 April):

"Hopefully, I’m going to put a time frame on it and say within a month I hope to be back, that’s what I’m working towards. So whether that happens or not, whether the WWE docs align, that we'll see."

WWE's medical team are careful with injuries and look to ensure talent aren't rushed back and must be cleared before doing so. McDonagh could find himself back on TV but not returning in-ring to ensure he can be part of the twisting-and-turning Judgment Day storyline at WrestleMania.

Shawn Michaels suffered broken ribs throughout his WWE career, famously doing so in Ric Flair's 'retirement' match at WrestleMania 24. He continued to have issues related to that injury as his career wore on, and McDonagh will want to ensure he returns with no risk of a recurring problem.