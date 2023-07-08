Manchester United have sent scouts to watch OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo 'multiple times', transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

With Champions League football just around the corner, Erik ten Hag will need to add more quality throughout his squad.

Manchester United transfer news - Jean-Clair Todibo

Todibo has been linked with a move away from Nice during the summer transfer window after an impressive season in Ligue 1.

It's understood that Newcastle United, Manchester United, and Liverpool sent scouts to watch Todibo last season, who could be available for around £39m.

The 23-year-old recently addressed his future, admitting that it might not be the right time to leave Nice.

He said: "I don’t know if it would be the right choice to go elsewhere. It’s not the time to think about it. I am much more serene about this now. If I am called upon to make a choice, I will do it with a lot of reflection."

The French defender was recently described as the 'complete package' by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig.

Journalist Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Axel Disasi and Kim Min-jae were other options in defence for United, so it's clear to see that ten Hag is after a central defender this summer.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Todibo?

Romano has confirmed that Todibo is a player that the Red Devils have scouted recently, but there have been no concrete negotiations as of yet.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "They sent their scouts multiple times, I'm told, to watch Jean-Clair Todibo, who did very well in Ligue 1 last season. This is a player that they are following, but still nothing concrete in terms of negotiations."

Would Todibo be a good signing for Man Utd?

Todibo was a regular for Nice last season, starting 33 league games, as per FBref.

The Frenchman averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.94, whilst also managing 1.2 interceptions, 2.2 tackles, and 3.1 clearances per game.

The Ligue 1 website described Todibo as the 'next Raphael Varane', which is a serious compliment being compared to a multiple Champions League-winning defender.

As a backup to Varane and Lisandro Martinez, Todibo would be an excellent signing for the Manchester club.

With Varane now 30 years old and Todibo only 23, the latter could be a long-term replacement for the former.

Do Man Utd need to sign a central defender?

As it stands, possibly not, but there's a good chance that they could lose some depth in the position during the summer transfer window.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Harry Maguire could now look to leave Old Trafford due to a lack of game time.

This could force ten Hag to look to recruit a replacement, especially when you consider the hectic fixture schedule that comes with playing in the Champions League.

It could all depend on outgoings as to whether United look to bring in another defender, but Todibo could certainly be a good long-term option.