Jeamie TKV has revealed exactly what referee Ron Kearney told him seconds before he was controversially knocked out by David Adeleye in their British heavyweight title fight in Manchester on Saturday night. TKV is so upset by what occurred at the Co-Op Live Arena that he has launched an official appeal to the British Boxing Board of Control over the matter.

Speaking to talkSPORT in the aftermath of what was only his second career loss, TKV (whose real name is Jeamie Tshikeva) insisted that he was ahead on the judges' scorecards as the 12-round fight approached the halfway mark - and was happy with how he was performing.

Then, in the sixth round, a dubious call from referee Kearney led to TKV being defenceless as Adeleye landed a massive left hook. Jeamie hit the deck before bravely answering the count but was then floored again seconds later, with Kearney waving the contest off.

Jeamie TKV Reveals What Happened in the Ring Before Adeleye KO

Beaten fighter insists he was following the referees instructions

In what was a scrappy encounter, TKV admitted he was paying close attention to the referee's instructions as he didn't want to make any mistakes that could see him having points deducted.

"Me and Adeleye hit each other on the back, but I got told if I did that again, a point would be taken off. I knew it was a big title fight, so I made sure I was listening to the referee and made no mistakes.