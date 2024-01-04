Highlights Chelsea are interested in signing Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice in the January transfer window.

Todibo has been heavily monitored by Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

It is unlikely that Todibo will leave Nice in January, and clubs may question Chelsea's spending if they sign another defender.

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo during the January transfer window, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an update to GIVEMESPORT on the likelihood of the Blues securing his signature this month.

The west London outfit have spent an obscene amount of money on new additions since Todd Boehly secured a takeover at Stamford Bridge, and it appears that their spending isn't going to stop. Chelsea are struggling this season under Mauricio Pochettino, which suggests their current transfer strategy isn't working.

In terms of their defence, the likes of Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana have all arrived through the door in recent years, but the capital club are still being linked with new centre-backs. Chelsea will also have the worry of the Premier League's financial regulations, especially after Everton were hit with a 10-point deduction back in November.

Chelsea to hijack Todibo move

Todibo has been heavily touted around ahead of the current transfer window, with a host of clubs showing an interest in acquiring his services. As per the Evening Standard, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are two of the sides who have monitored the defender, who could cost in the region of £35m to prise him away from Nice.

How Jean-Clair Todibo ranks compared to his Nice teammates in Ligue 1 this season Average match rating 1st Clearances per game 1st Blocks per game 1st Interceptions per game 2nd Passes per game 2nd Tackles per game 2nd All statistics according to WhoScored as of 03/01/2024

Now, as per MailOnline, Chelsea have joined the race to sign Todibo, despite Nice being reluctant to offload him in the winter window. The report also names Newcastle United as an interest club, so it's set to be a competitive battle to secure his signature, even if a move in the summer is more likely.

However, Spurs are now in talks to sign Genoa defender Radu Dragusin, so Todibo may no longer be a target for the north London outfit. Either way, signing another defender is an interesting priority for the Blues. They've brought in a host of new centre-backs in recent years, while they also have Levi Colwill, Thiago Silva, and Trevoh Chalobah in their ranks.

Contiuining to spend big on new additions hasn't worked so far, but there's certainly an argument that it's not going well at Chelsea at the moment. Whether further reinforcements will be the answer remains to be seen, but it appears the west London outfit are going to be busy in the winter window.

Dean Jones - Todibo deal unlikely

Jones has suggested that the messages out of France are that Todibo leaving during the January transfer window is unlikely, so it's a surprise that Chelsea are involved in the conversation. The journalist adds that clubs around England will be questioning what's going on in terms of their spending if they sign yet another defender this month. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I find it surprising that Chelsea would be getting involved in this conversation at a time when it seems very unlikely that Todibo will be leaving in January. The message coming out of France is that they're going to be very stubborn around the transfer, even if the player is interested in ending up in England. Tottenham haven't had good messages around it. Man United are obviously still involved in the conversation. Maybe Chelsea are trying to hijack it, but I'd be very surprised if it was a deal that they actually could get done this month. I think clubs across the country will be asking serious questions if Chelsea were to go and throw big money at another defender, then people will be asking how they're getting away with this and how they're doing it."

Chelsea also want a striker

Due to the inconsistent form of Nicolas Jackson since he arrived from Villarreal during the summer transfer window, the Blues could be looking to bring in an additional forward at some point this month. Jackson undoubtedly has the talent, but he's still inexperienced and adapting to the Premier League is never easy.

The Evening Standard have claimed that signing a striker is now considered a priority for Chelsea in the winter window. Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney are both appreciated, but they are considered too difficult to attain. Interest in Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres has cooled after the Swedish international reiterated his desire to remain with the Portuguese club, so it will be interesting to see what direction they go in.