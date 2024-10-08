West Ham United defender Jean-Clair Todibo finally made his first home start of the season after being benched for their clashes against Manchester City, Aston Villa and Chelsea earlier in the campaign - and i writer Daniel Storey aired his surprise that his partnership with Max Kilman is only now beginning to develop, before stating that it could be extremely beneficial to the Hammers.

Todibo signed from French outfit Nice in the summer on an obligation-to-buy deal, reaching a £35million agreement to join the Hammers - but he's had to wait patiently for his chance. The former Barcelona star grabbed his first start last weekend against Brentford but quickly returned to the starting lineup against Ipswich Town, and that has seen Storey wax lyrical over what West Ham can achieve with him in the squad.

Storey 'Surprised' Todibo Introduction Took so Long

The Frenchman has had to wait patiently for his chance

Writing in his verdict on the weekend's Premier League fixtures for the i's online site, Storey could not hide his surprise that Todibo hadn't featured for the club on a more regular basis alongside fellow summer signing Kilman - especially as it wasn't allowing the pair to gel on the pitch, which could have impacted future results. Storey wrote:

"Jean-Clair Todibo and Max Kilman are now the first-choice partnership and not before time. There was still an occasional imbalance in midfield, and Ipswich created chances, but Todibo and Kilman are both new to the club and will take time to grow. "I was surprised that Julen Lopetegui waited so long to pair them together – there’s nothing as valuable as time on the pitch – but the manner in which they can progress the ball out from the back and step forward should allow West Ham to push 10 yards higher up the pitch. "That then stops Michail Antonio from getting isolated and wasting energy with a one-man press. What was most noticeable about Saturday’s win is how often West Ham managed to win the ball high up the pitch because Mohammed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen and Antonio were blocking passing lanes that forced hesitation and bad decisions."

West Ham Can Now Start to Turn Poor Form Around

The Hammers are finally off to a winning start at home

It had been a poor start to the season in the Premier League for West Ham prior to Saturday's clash against the newly-promoted Tractor Boys, but Todibo's involvement will certainly quell any fears throughout their ranks.

Jean-Clair Todibo's Ligue 1 statistics - Nice squad ranking, 2023/24 season Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 30 =6th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.4 3rd Clearances Per Game 3.1 1st Tackles Per Game 1.9 =2nd Interceptions Per Game 1.3 =1st Match rating 6.87 =5th

Their previous two results have been inspiring, with a draw away to Brentford after a poor start to the campaign being a solid point to make foundations from - and, of course, the 4-1 drubbing shows their proficiency in front of goal.

Disappointing results including a 3-0 mauling by Chelsea, a 1-1 draw away at Fulham in which they only rescued a point in stoppage time and a defeat at home to Aston Villa did Julen Lopetegui no favours, but they will get the chance to avenge that in the future with an increasingly easier run of games over the December period to contend with.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jean-Clair Todibo has two caps for France's national team.

If Lopetegui can get his side firing by then, a European spot is certainly not out of the question and if they can be meddling around the lower top-half of the table by the turn of the new year, there is every chance that the Spaniard could spell the end of his critics by bringing continental football back to the London Stadium.

