Manchester United have been linked with a move to sign Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, but Sir Jim Ratcliffe has confirmed that UEFA rules suggest that they won't be able to complete a deal. A report from HITC has now claimed that despite the ruling, United are still working to find a solution.

Signing an additional central defender during the summer transfer window appears to be a priority for the Red Devils, especially after it was confirmed that Raphael Varane would be departing upon the conclusion of his contract.

Erik ten Hag's side have been linked to a host of different options at the back, with Todibo, who has been described as the 'complete' package, one of their targets. The deal appears to be slightly more complicated than they would have hoped, mainly due to Ratcliffe owning both Nice and Manchester United.

Man Utd Looking to Find Todibo Solution

Ratcliffe has had his say

Ratcliffe has spoken publicly about the Todibo situation, criticising UEFA's decision to not allow the French defender to move from Nice to United...

"They've said we can sell him to another Premiership club, but we can't sell to Man Utd. But that's not fair on the player, and I don’t see what that achieves."

Due to United qualifying for Europe after winning the FA Cup, they are unable to sign a player from Nice due to both clubs competing in the same competition. Had the Red Devils lost to Manchester City in the final, they would be able to sign Todibo with no issues.

Jean-Clair Todibo's Premier League statistics - Nice squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 30 =6th Clearances Per Game 3.1 1st Tackles Per Game 1.9 =2nd Interceptions Per Game 1.3 =1st Match rating 6.87 =5th

A report from HITC has now claimed that despite the complications surrounding a deal, United aren't willing to give up on their pursuit and are attempting to find a solution. Talks were advancing for Todibo, but a move appears to have collapsed unless they are able to come to an agreement with the relevant authorities.

The above article suggests that officials at Old Trafford are frustrated by the situation and are currently in discussions with UEFA. It will be interesting to see whether the Manchester outfit are able to make a deal happen despite the rulings being in place.

Man Utd Eyeing Jarrad Branthwaite

Everton are standing firm

A report from The Times on Thursday has claimed that Everton value Jarrad Branthwaite at around £70m, with Manchester United pushing to secure his signature. As it stands, Ratcliffe and his team aren't willing to meet the price tag, and the Toffees have received a boost in their efforts to stand firm.

Young attacker Lewis Dobbin is in talks to join Aston Villa, and the report suggests that a potential sale would allow them to steer clear of any profit and sustainability wrongdoings. As a result, the Toffees won't need to budge on their Branthwaite valuation, meaning United may have to pay the £70m.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 20-06-24.