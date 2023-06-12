Manchester United have looked at Jean-Clair Todibo, and he could now 'come into the equation' at Old Trafford, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils may need to invest in a new central defender in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United news - Jean-Clair Todibo

Todibo, who was recently described as the 'complete package', has been linked with a move away from Ligue 1 club Nice with a transfer to England now being reported.

According to reports in France, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Newcastle United are all keen on the centre-back.

The Daily Mail have recently claimed that Harry Maguire could be on his way out the door at Old Trafford, so United may need to bring in additional cover in defence in the summer.

Todibo could be the player to replace Maguire, and he's recently spoken about his future at Nice.

He said: "I don’t know if it would be the right choice to go elsewhere. It’s not the time to think about it. I am much more serene about this now, and if I am called upon to make a choice, I will do it with a lot of reflection.”

Previously, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that signing Todibo could make sense if Erik ten Hag's side can secure his signature for around £40m.

What has Jones said about Todibo?

Jones has suggested that Todibo is a player that United have looked at throughout the season and he could now come into the equation.

When quizzed on United's interest in Kim Min-jae and Axel Disasi, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Yeah, both players that have been scouted throughout the season. I think Todibo in Ligue 1 is another player who has been looked at, so there's another name that could potentially come into the equation."

Would Todibo be a smart signing?

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez were both signed at Old Trafford over the last few years and have vastly improved United's defensive record.

This season, the Manchester club secured 17 clean sheets in 38 games, as per Transfermarkt, more than any other Premier League side.

Todibo may find it difficult to displace either defender in the starting eleven, but he could certainly be an excellent backup and add increased depth to ten Hag's squad.

After qualifying for Champions League football, bringing in deeper competition and quality could be pivotal if they want to stay completive in Europe as well as in England's top flight.