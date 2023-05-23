Manchester United targeting OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo 'makes sense', journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

With players expected to leave in the summer transfer window, Erik ten Hag will have to find replacements.

Manchester United news - Jean-Clair Todibo

Signing Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez to Old Trafford has been a huge boost for United over the last couple of seasons.

However, this has meant the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof's game time has suffered, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see one or two leave in the summer.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has recently told GIVEMESPORT that he expects Maguire to pursue a transfer at the end of the season, with his place in the England squad potentially in doubt.

Now, reports in France have suggested that United could make a move for Nice centre-back Todibo, possibly as a replacement for Maguire.

The 23-year-old recently spoke about his future and hasn't ruled out a move away from the French club.

He said: "I don’t know if it would be the right choice to go elsewhere. It’s not the time to think about it. I am much more serene about this now, and if I am called upon to make a choice, I will do it with a lot of reflection.”

What has Jones said about Todibo?

Jones has suggested that it makes sense for United to be looking at a player like Todibo.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I mean, in terms of Todibo as well, I think that obviously United are looking in this position and they don't have fortunes to spend on a centre-back.

"This isn't a case of going and spending £80m to replace Harry Maguire, this is a case of trying to find some good value if they're going to do that. It looks like Todibo is actually going to have a relatively small price tag attached to him.

"So, if it's going to be in the region of say £40m, then it would make sense that they were looking at him and scouting him."

Would Todibo be a smart signing?

Todibo has been a regular for Nice this season, starting 32 games in the league, as per FBref.

The French defender has managed a Sofascore rating of 6.95 in Ligue 1 this campaign, whilst also averaging 2.2 tackles, 3.2 clearances, and 1.2 interceptions per game.

Realistically, Todibo is unlikely to break into the starting 11 under ten Hag, considering how well Varane and Martinez have been playing.

However, United need strength in depth if they want to compete at the top of the Premier League.