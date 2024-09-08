West Ham United signed Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo on loan during the summer transfer window, and Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano has now provided the details on the obligation to buy clause in his contract.

Todibo signed in the summer as West Ham looked to strengthen their defensive options under Julen Lopetegui. Max Kilman also arrived through the door, with Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd and Angelo Ogbonna departing the capital club.

Despite only signing on a temporary deal, Todibo's loan spell will turn permanent if certain criteria are completed. Romano has now claimed that the obligation to buy clause is 'almost guaranteed' to be activated.

Jean-Clair Todibo Obligation Clause Confirmed

He can almost be considered a permanent West Ham player

Reporting on X, Italian journalist Romano has confirmed that the obligation to buy clause in Todibo's West Ham loan deal is very easy to reach and 'almost guaranteed'...

"The obligation to buy clause (€40m) into Jean-Clair Todibo deal at West Ham from OGC Nice is very easy to reach, almost guaranteed. It will be triggered soon as French centre back can already be considered 100% West Ham player, as always mentioned."

Jean-Clair Todibo Nice Stats (2023-24 Ligue 1) Appearances 30 Assists 2 Clearances per 90 3.29 Tackles per 90 1.97 Interceptions per 90 1.29

Todibo has a £34m clause in his loan deal with the Hammers, and considering it's an obligation that is incredibly likely to be achieved, it looks as though West Ham will be forking out a hefty fee next summer. It was a busy transfer window for Lopetegui's side, so being able to spread the cost of their signings and decreasing the amount of money they spent this summer will be hugely beneficial when it comes to profit and sustainability calculations.

Todibo hasn't featured too heavily since his arrival with Lopetegui clearly allowing the French defender time to settle into life in England. The 24-year-old has played just nine Premier League minutes - Kilman and Konstantinos Mavropanos have been the preferred pairing at the back. After the international break, it will be interesting to see whether Lopetegui looks to integrate Todibo into the starting XI.

John Egan Plays in Trial Game for West Ham

The Hammers want another defender

According to ExWHUEmployee, free-agent centre-back John Egan featured in a behind-closed-doors friendly for West Ham against Dagenham and Redbridge. Lopetegui's team are currently assessing the experienced defender, who is on trial at the London Stadium, and are set to make a decision soon.

After losing Ogbonna, Zouma, and Aguerd, the Hammers could be left short of options in defence despite Todibo and Kilman arriving through the door.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt