Highlights Manchester United's impending legal battle with UEFA could result in signing Jean-Clair Todibo from OGC Nice next season.

United's interest in Todibo has been blocked due to multi-club ownership rules, but a successful appeal may change that.

United need a centre-back like Todibo, as their bid for Jarrad Branthwaite was rejected and Raphael Varane is leaving.

Mark Goldbridge has aired his thoughts on Manchester United's impending legal battle to sign Jean-Clair Todibo from OGC Nice - by claiming that if rumours are true that the Red Devils are taking UEFA to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, then Todibo will be holding up a United shirt soon.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri claimed on Tuesday that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has hired a lawyer to try and help the club in their bid to bring the central defender to Old Trafford.

United have been interested in Todibo for quite some time, but having been taken over by Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS to the tune of a 25 per cent minority stake back in February, the purchase has caused some issues already. INEOS also own Nice, with Todibo being one of their key assets in defence - and with United wanting to sign him, the continental governing body rejected any potential move for the Frenchman due to 'multi-club' ownership rules. But with their appeal to the CAS, Goldbridge believes that United chiefs will be successful and as a result, Todibo could be lining up for them next season.

Goldbridge: "Todibo Will be Holding a United Shirt"

The defender is now part of a tiring legal battle

Speaking on The United Stand, Goldbridge scathed the Premier League for allowing certain deals between clubs in need of dodging Profit and Sustainability rules (PSR) to trade players between one another prior to the June 30 deadline - alongside Manchester City buying Savio in the summer, despite coming from partner club Troyes. He said:

"I'll tell you what, if that story is true, Todibo will be holding up a Man United shirt. This is exactly why last Thursday, I put a tweet out saying 'it ain't over' with Tom Cruise saying it is classified. "This is what I was told in the middle of last week. Obviously I had a very bad reaction to us not signing Todibo, because I think it is stupid."

Jean-Clair Todibo's Ligue 1 statistics - OGC Nice squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes 2,654 4th Assists 2 =3rd Clearances Per Game 3.1 1st Tackles Per Game 1.9 =2nd Interceptions Per Game 1.3 =1st Match rating 6.87 =5th

"Manchester City are buying a player who was on loan to Girona who finished in the Champions League, but they can buy him because he was on loan from a French club - which, guess what, Manchester City own. The laws are stupid. We are seeing it in the Premier League as well, where clubs are selling players who have never played in the Premier League, for £20million. "Manchester United only got bought - 25% by Nice [INEOS] - in February, and we can't buy Todibo."

United Are in Desperate Need of Defenders

The Red Devils have let go of one of their main names

United are desperately in need of a centre-back and with Todibo potentially joining the club for a £40million fee that is undoubtedly within budget, it's no wonder they are desperate to push a deal over the line for the Frenchman.

United have been in the market for Jarrad Branthwaite but their £35million bid for the Englishman was swiftly rejected by Everton, who are reported to be wanting double that for the star who was snubbed at the last-minute by Gareth Southgate for England's EURO 2024 squad.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Todibo only played five games for Barcelona before departing for Nice.

Todibo has had pedigree at Barcelona in the past, and his credentials would be good at United, should they wrap up the signing of another centre-back to fit into their current contingency of Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire - with at least one signing being imperative thanks to Raphael Varane's exit at the end of the week.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 26-06-24.