The current CEO, Richard Arnold, will step down mid-season, potentially due to pressure from Ratcliffe.

INEOS's minority takeover of Manchester United will bring about major changes, including the appointment of new personnel in key positions.

Manchester United's next CEO appointment will be impacted heavily by decisions made by Sir Jim Ratcliffe at Old Trafford, with Jean-Claude Blanc considered to be the front-runner for the position, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

It comes amid news that the incumbent CEO Richard Arnold will step down from his position mid-season, with some now speculating that's because Ratcliffe has pushed him towards the door. INEOS are expected to bring about several major changes to the club when their 25% minority takeover - worth a whopping £1.25 billion - is ratified in the coming weeks, starting with the CEO position.

All change in CEO position for Man United

While his track record as CEO of United has at times been left wanting, it did come as somewhat of a shock when Arnold announced he would be stepping down during the middle of the season. A clear indication that Ratcliffe and INEOS are already influencing decisions at Old Trafford, it's reported that General counsel and board director Patrick Stewart will now step into the role on an interim basis.

The story claims that Stewart will act as interim CEO until the Ratcliffe deal has been ratified and INEOS can set about hiring their long-term replacement for Arnold. However, if reports are to believed, that search has already begun, with Blanc having emerged as a likely candidate already.

That's according to The Telegraph, who have dubbed Blanc as the clear favourite to be appointed CEO at the Greater Manchester club, having already forged a strong relationship with many key INEOS figures. He will no doubt bring about an era of change for the 20-time English champions, but Blanc is just one of several personnel changes expected behind the scenes.

New faces expected in key positions at Man United

Another name in the running to be handed a key position at United is Dougie Freedman, who The Daily Mail are reporting is being considered for the role of sporting director. The ex-professional player has impressed while operating in the same role at Crystal Palace, but not everybody is on board with the idea.

Journalist Dean Jones suggested to GIVEMESPORT that it was an appointment which carried plenty of risks, with it also having the capacity to go wrong down the line. Jones suggested that working as sporting director at Crystal Palace, compared to what it would be like at United, wasn't as demanding, given the differences in stature between the Premier League clubs.

But still, there are claims Ratcliffe and INEOS are keen to push ahead with their own appointments, when they step foot inside the building.

When quizzed on the current state of play at Old Trafford away from the pitch, journalist Jacobs admitted there could be a revolving door of sackings and appointments in key positions when Ratcliffe's deal is approved. Suggesting INEOS will completely reshape the football department, the reliable reporter is convinced the Arnold resignation is intrinsically linked with the impending minority takeover:

“As far as the specifics are concerned, Arnold's departure is partially down to the fact that having felt like it might be the right time to leave Manchester United, coupled with knowing Ratcliffe is coming in, he's well aware from meetings that Jean-Claude Blanc is a leading candidate for the CEO job and the expectation is that he will get that job. “Now when you're in an investment process, you have to play the game. So when you're pitching, you say one thing and then when it's official, you say another. We saw this with Todd Boehly, when he was bidding for Chelsea, he was saying all the right things to Bruce Buck, as soon as he got in at Chelsea, Boehly wanted to be the chairman of the football club and Buck went very quickly. And it will be the same for Ratcliffe, he's been very respectful of the process. “Once he's in, he will then decide who he wants to keep and who he wants to replace. So Jean-Claude Blanc is expected to come in as Manchester United's CEO, which explains why Richard Arnold has announced he's going mid-season rather than at the end of the season.”

Transfer plans could be impacted by INEOS arrival

While the prospect of football brains being appointed in football positions may bring excitement to the Red Devils faithful, it may come at a short-term cost, with United's January transfer plans not expected to conjure up much activity.

At least not with arrivals, as it's suggested by transfer insider Jones that United will have to watch the wallet when the window opens in January. Close to £340 million has been spent by Erik ten Hag since he was appointed manager in 2022 and it isn't believed the Glazers will be sanctioning many more deals in January.