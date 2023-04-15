Leeds United manager Javi Gracia will be focused on the relegation battle, but the Jean-Kevin Augustin punishment is a 'sore one to take', journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

It's been a long, ongoing situation which has finally been solved, but it's not good news for the Yorkshire club.

Leeds United news - Jean-Kevin Augustin

Leeds signed Augustin from RB Leipzig back in January 2020.

According to the Daily Mail, the deal contained an obligation to buy for £18m, if the Whites gained promotion to the Premier League, which they did.

The report claims that Leeds argued that they shouldn't have to pay the fee due to his loan deal expiring on June 30th, with the season ending after that date, as the league was delayed because of the Covid pandemic.

Leeds were forced to pay the fee, in the end, but a new case appeared from Augustin himself, who demanded £24.5m compensation for a breach of contract, according to The Athletic.

The report claims that the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) have decided that Leeds must pay the compensation, with the Yorkshire club now appealing the decision.

What has O'Rourke said about Leeds?

O'Rourke has suggested that Gracia will be focusing on the job at hand, but it's a bit of a kick in the teeth for Leeds.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I don't think it'll really affect Javi Gracia, he will be focusing on the relegation dogfight and the players he's got available to him right now. But yeah, it's a blow to Leeds, having to pay the £24.5m to Augustin over that transfer, a real sore one for Leeds to take.

"I don't think they'll pay it all upfront and they have made an appeal to CAS to see if they can change the verdict."

What's next for Leeds?

It'll be a real shame if Leeds have to pay £24.5m on top of the money they've already paid to Leipzig for Augustin, considering they can't even make use of the player, who is now at Basel.

It's a decent chunk of their summer transfer budget spent, but the focus has to be on staying in the Premier League.

Gracia's side are currently a couple of points above the relegation zone and have plenty of six-pointers before the end of the campaign.

The Whites still have to play relegation-threatened Leicester City, Bournemouth, and West Ham United before the season ends.