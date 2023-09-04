Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta failed to secure a move away from Selhurst Park, and Sunday Mirror journalist Ryan Taylor has provided an update to GIVEMESPORT on what the future could hold for him.

The 26-year-old looked like he could have been out the door during the summer transfer window.

Crystal Palace news - Jean-Philippe Mateta

Mateta signed for Palace for a fee of £9m back in 2022 after spending some time on loan at Selhurst Park, as per Sky Sports. The French forward hasn't been the most prolific since his move to the Premier League, scoring just 13 goals in 70 games, according to Transfermarkt, including three strikes against Plymouth in the Carabao Cup last week. Mateta looked as though a departure could be secured before the window slammed shut on Friday, with the Evening Standard reporting back in August that both Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig were interested in the striker.

However, with Roy Hodgson and his recruitment team failing to bring in a centre-forward during the transfer window, Mateta remained at the club, playing a role in their victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend. As per FBref, Mateta played just 20 minutes of the game, coming off the bench to provide two assists.

Now, Sunday Mirror journalist Taylor has provided an update on his future and whether Hodgson could be looking to utilise him this term.

What has Taylor said about Crystal Palace and Mateta?

Taylor has suggested that it did look like Mateta would move on during the transfer window, but he believes Hodgson is a big fan of the striker. The journalist adds, however, that Palace do need more of a goal threat in the final third, but that could come from youngster Matheus Franca.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think, if that's the case, then probably yeah. It did look like Mateta would move on. He's been the subject of a few bids from Germany from RB Leipzig. There's been other clubs from Germany interested as well. But I actually think Hodgson, from what I understand, is actually a big fan of Mateta. He likes him. He obviously scored a hat-trick against Plymouth last Tuesday. However, I would say Palace do need a bit more of a goal threat in the final third. Odsonne Edouard is okay but flatters to deceive at times. I do think they maybe need a wide player, but maybe that is Matheus Franca coming in."

Crystal Palace's summer signings Fee Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) Free Matheus Franca (Flamengo) £26m Dean Henderson (Man United) £20m Rob Holding (Arsenal) Undisclosed All fees according to Sky Sports

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, Completed Transfer, And All The Gossip This Window

What's next for Crystal Palace?

It's been a decent start to the season for Palace, and with their latest addition, we could see results improve this campaign. Journalist Paul Brown has previously told GIVEMESPORT that former Arsenal defender Rob Holding, who joined the club on deadline day, will do a good job at Selhurst Park and could have a positive influence in the dressing room. Palace currently find themselves sitting in seventh position in the Premier League, and the addition of Holding could see them fighting to cement their place in the top half.