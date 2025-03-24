Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has been given the all-clear to play against Fulham in the FA Cup this weekend, according to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

Mateta suffered a horrific injury in the previous round of the FA Cup after a challenge from Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts, which saw the French striker require stitches to the head. Mateta was stretchered off, with Roberts given his marching orders, even if it took a VAR check for the referee to produce a red card.

The 27-year-old hasn't featured for Palace since, although the Eagles have only played one competitive game in that time. The international break came at an ideal time for Mateta and Palace, allowing the striker to have a lengthy spell of recovery.

He's been given the all clear

Reporting on X, Sky Sports journalist Solhekol has provided an update on Mateta, confirming that he's been given the all-clear to play against Fulham in the FA Cup at the weekend...

"Jean-Philippe Mateta given the all-clear to play for Crystal Palace in the FA Cup at Fulham on Saturday. He is fully fit again and will play wearing a special mask to protect his ear."

It's a major boost for the Eagles, not just for the FA Cup clash, but the return of Premier League action is also just around the corner. Mateta has been a crucial player for Glasner since the Austrian manager arrived at Selhurst Park, and the capital club will be hoping to climb the table in the final months of the season. Eddie Nketiah is Palace's backup option in attack, but the former Arsenal man has struggled to find consistent form since joining the club.

Winning a trophy would be an unbelievable achievement for Palace, and they have an excellent chance of doing just that, with plenty of high-quality sides already knocked out of the FA Cup. Glasner's side will undoubtedly be taking this competition seriously with it being a rare chance of bringing silverware to Selhurst Park.

