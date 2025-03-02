Crystal Palace have now revealed the full extent of Jean-Philippe Mateta's injuries after the striker was the victim of a horror tackle during his side's 3-1 FA Cup fifth round victory against Millwall on Saturday afternoon. The match was just eight minutes old when opposition goalkeeper Liam Roberts caught the Frenchman on the side of the head with his studs. See the incident below:

What was meant to be a day of ultimate fanfare in south London has now been overshadowed by the controversy. The FA have since said they will not be launching an investigation into chants of "let him die" directed at the downed striker, while club chairman Steve Parish has condemned the perpetrator. Thankfully, though, good news comes in the form of Mateta's condition.

Related Steve Parish Gives Jean-Philippe Mateta Health Update After Horror Injury Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish and manager Oliver Glasner have had their say on Mateta's condition.

Full Extent of Mateta's Serious Facial Injuries

He has been discharged from the hospital

Oliver Glasner first provided the update everyone had hoped for after the full-time whistle had sounded that Mateta was in a stable condition and was conscious in the hospital on Saturday evening. The centre-forward, who has scored 12 Premier League goals this season, has since been discharged. Crystal Palace confirmed via a statement:

"We are very pleased to confirm that JP Mateta has this evening been discharged from St George’s Hospital where he received specialist treatment and 25 stitches to a severe laceration to his left ear. All scans were clear and JP is feeling well."

Indeed, the France international will not be in action in the Eagles' next league fixture when they take on Ipswich Town next weekend, as they are waiting for further updates. "He will now rest and recuperate over the following days where his progress will be monitored by our club doctor," they added.

"Thank you to the medical staff at both Selhurst Park and the hospital for their help and professionalism, and for all the wishes of support that JP and the club have received today."