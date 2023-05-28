Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin has been a 'terrible transfer' at Goodison Park, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 27-year-old has struggled to make an impact on Merseyside.

Everton news - Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Gbamin signed for Everton for a fee of £25m back in 2019, according to the BBC.

The Ivory Coast midfielder is currently on loan at Turkish side Trabzonspor after becoming surplus to requirements for the Toffees.

Since arriving at Goodison Park, Gbamin has made just eight appearances in almost four years, as per Transfermarkt.

With Gbamin's loan set to expire at the end of the season, his agent has revealed whether he will be returning to Everton ahead of next term, with his contract running until next year.

He said: "After a loan spell at Trabzonspor in Turkey, Gbamin still has a year left on his contract with Everton, but the player will not return to the English club. Continuing your career in Russia? Everything is possible. In the summer, we’ll see if there will be interest from the RPL.”

A return to Everton doesn't appear to be on the cards, and after spending £25m on the midfielder, he's certainly been a bit of a flop.

What has Brown said about Gbamin?

Brown has suggested that Gbamin has been a 'terrible transfer'.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "In the end, it's ended up being a terrible transfer for all concerned. You can't help but feel sorry for Gbamin though.

"He's come to a new country and almost immediately got injured, struggled every time he's tried to come back, picked up other knocks, and his rehab just didn't go very well.

"He clearly didn't settle very well, either, at the club or in the country. He's had a lot of stuff going on in his life."

What happened to Gbamin?

Eight appearances in four years with a transfer fee of £25m - it's hard to argue that Gbamin hasn't been a flop.

However, injuries haven't helped his cause.

As per Transfermarkt, Gbamin suffered a hamstring injury which kept him out for 32 games, and an achilles tendon rupture which kept him out for 45 games.

Back in 2021, Gbamin was fined £25k for crashing his car whilst drink-driving, as per the MailOnline.

Everton could do with a holding midfielder of Gbamin's ability that he showed at his former club Mainz, but he's not the promising player they signed back in 2019.