Highlights Amazon's Jeff Bezos may soon be a potential buyer of the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics' current ownership is looking to sell the franchise for a record-breaking $6 billion.

With the team's recent 18th NBA title win, the sale is attributed to estate and family planning considerations.

One of the most recognizable names in the entire world could be getting into NBA ownership soon.

Amazon founder and multi-billionaire Jeff Bezos is considering making a bid to buy the Boston Celtics , The Ringer's Bill Simmons revealed on the most recent episode of his hit show, The Bill Simmons Podcast.

"In the last few days there’s been some, I think, legitimate buzz about Jeff Bezos buying the Celtics, and I think it’s real. I think he’s gonna be one of the suitors."

Simmons reports that the Celtics' ownership group, led by majority owner Wyc Grousbeck, are looking to sell the franchise for $6 billion, which would be a record fee for the sale of an NBA team.

"It's a crazy price, but they're probably going to get it. They want $6 billion because they want expansion teams in Seattle and Las Vegas, and they Mexico City is looming as a third team, but they want to get $6 billion apiece for the two teams. Which would mean a check for $400 million for all 30 NBA owners."

Simmons speculates that Bezos might want in on NBA ownership so he can build a state-of-the-art entertainment facility.

"Is the play for him some sort of Amazon stadium? To build some sort of state-of-the-art stadium that's never been done before for concerts and for basketball, and it's like the 'Amazon Dome'?"

Bezos, 60, is the second-richest person on the planet, with a net worth of $196 billion, according to Forbes. The Albuquerque, New Mexico native does not own any professional sports franchises.

Why Are the Celtics For Sale?

Owners looking to cash in after 18th NBA title

Less than two weeks after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals to claim their record 18th championship, the Celtics were put up for the sale by the consortium that has owned the club since 2002.

The reason for the sale, however, is not clear to fans. In a statement released by the team, the Grousbeck family claimed their decision to sell their stake in the franchise came down to "estate and family planning considerations", which is vague.

What this sale comes down to is asset planning. Succession plans are very important for ownership groups in North American sports, and are reviewed on an annual basis as stakeholders assess the value of their shares and what the future might hold if they had to pass down their assets to family members.

Recent NBA Franchise Sales Team Year Valuation Dallas Mavericks 2023 $3.5B Charlotte Hornets 2023 $3.0B Milwaukee Bucks 2023 $3.5B Phoenix Suns 2023 $4.0B Minnesota Timberwolves 2021 $1.5B

Irving Grousbeck, who purchased the Celtics with his son at the turn of the century, is 90 years old, and is surely considering what happens to his family's most valuable asset once it must be passed on to the next generation. Bought for $360 million in 2002, the franchise has appreciated in value by 14x, now valued at $5.12 billion.

In an interview conducted with CNBC, Wyc Grousbeck admitted that the family would like to sell their stake in two phases; 51 percent in 2024, and the rest in 2028, while keeping controlling interest in the team until the sale is completed in four years.