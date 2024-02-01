Highlights Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley is the new defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers.

While some may see it as a step down, Hafley's role with the talented Packers defense could lead to future high-profile job opportunities.

College coaches are increasingly open to NFL coaching opportunities, even if it means transitioning from a head coach to a coordinator role.

At this time of year, it is common for NFL position coaches to get opportunities to become coordinators. But the Green Bay Packers just took a bit of an unorthodox step as they announced on Wednesday that Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley will replace Joe Barry as the team's defensive coordinator.

While not uncommon for college head coaches to take lead jobs in the NFL, what Hafley is doing could be seen by some as a step down. However, he will be calling the defense for a talented Packers unit, which could lead to a more high-profile job in the future.

Jeff Hafley is coming off a 7-6 season at Boston College

Hafley does bring NFL experience to the Packers

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Hafley does bring some NFL experience to the Packers, as he served as a defensive backs coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns. From 2016 to 2018, Hafley held the same position with the San Francisco 49ers under defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. Saleh and Hafley's new boss, Matt LaFleur, are good friends, which perhaps played a part in this hire.

Hafley spent one season as Ohio State's co-defensive coordinator in 2019 before landing the top job at Boston College in 2020. He posted winning records in each of his first two seasons but failed to play a bowl game due to COVID-19.

After a down year in 2022, the Eagles went 7-6 in 2023 and upset No. 22 SMU in the Fenway Bowl, marking the university's first bowl victory since 2016. Overall, BC went 22-26 in Hafley's four seasons.

Hafley will now take control of a Green Bay defense that ranked 10th in points allowed (20.6 per game), 17th in total yards allowed (335.1 per game), ninth in passing yards allowed (206.8 per game), and 28th in rushing yards allowed (128.3 per game).

The Packers, of course, snuck into the NFL Playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the NFC and upset the Dallas Cowboys before taking a three-point loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.

All statistics courtesy of Sports Reference unless stated otherwise.