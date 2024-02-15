Highlights WWE legend Jeff Hardy has suffered a nasty injury scare after a top-rope spot went horribly wrong during a recent AEW taping.

Hardy was caught in the side of the head by a trailing knee, leading to him being seriously dazed and shaken up.

Fan footage of the incident has since emerged, showing the injury taking place.

After a tumultuous start to his time in AEW, it seemed that WWE legend Jeff Hardy had finally found the momentum he needed to prove to the world that he could still go in the ring. However, it appears his bad luck hasn't left him, after a botched spot at a recent Rampage taping has left the Superstar badly hurt.

Jeff Hardy signed for AEW nearly two years ago, having been released from WWE following a disagreement with his conduct. Jeff began his AEW career on a hot streak, with matches against the Young Bucks and Darby Allin, showing that, despite being in his late 40s, he can still do singles and tag team wrestling.

It seemed to be going so well for Jeff Hardy, a career revival following a disappointing few years in WWE, but as is the story with Jeff Hardy, it was his issues outside the ring that stopped his momentum.

Jeff Hardy's recent controversies

In June of 2022, Jeff Hardy was arrested for a DUI and driving with a suspended license. He was suspended without pay by AEW, and it was announced he couldn't return until a rehabilitation period had been undergone. Ultimately, Jeff avoided jail time, but did get his license suspended for 10 years.

Around 10 months later, Jeff Hardy returned to AEW and lingered around Rampage and Dynamite, tagging with his brother Matt Hardy. But recently, things changed, as since the turn of the new year, Jeff has been trusted with matches against Darby Allin, Jon Moxley, and Swerve Strickland.

He seems to have found himself again as a singles wrestler, being the veteran that others can get that big win over while also continuing to prove he is the daredevil he has always been.

Jeff Hardy suffers injury

Continuing his streak of singles matches this past Wednesday, AEW were taping their show Rampage, which airs on Fridays. During the taping, the Enigmatic Soul faced off against the 'Spanish God' Sammy Guevara, a wrestler who has great history with the Hardy's, having faced Matt Hardy at several PPVs.

The match, in typical Guevara and Hardy fashion, was a no-disqualification match, enabling both wrestlers to be as creative and risky as they always are in the ring. However, it comes with its risks.

As the match was reaching the finale, Guevara went to the top rope to perform his patented Shooting Star Press, a move that comes with its own level of risk. As Guevara came soaring down onto Hardy, it was the trailing leg of his that clattered into the face of Jeff and left the future Hall of Famer bloodied and dazed.

Related Moment captured when CM Punk tore his triceps during Royal Rumble CM Punk is now likely to miss up to six months of action, including WrestleMania, and it all happened during a routine manoeuvre.

It continues a streak of Sammy Guevara being linked to unfortunate instances, now being involved in botches with both Hardy brothers. It has been reported that it didn't cause the match to end prematurely, but it is unknown about the condition of Jeff, whether there is a serious injury at play or if he will be able to rest off the pain, something he has become accustomed to.

As with all wrestling matches, they are risking their lives for the entertainment of others, and this incident remains a stark reminder that anything can happen.