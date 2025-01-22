Summary Jeff Hardy desires to face Roman Reigns before retiring from wrestling.

Hardy recently signed a one-year deal with TNA lasting until November 2025.

Despite a previous WWE stint together, Hardy and Reigns have never had a singles match.

Jeff Hardy has been in professional wrestling for over three decades. The former WWE Champion has accomplished a lot in his in-ring career. Nonetheless, the 47-year-old is still going strong and is currently one-half of the TNA World Tag Team Champions alongside his brother Matt Hardy.

Despite his age, Jeff Hardy has not given any indication about when he will hang up his wrestling boots. Known for his daredevil dives, the multiple-time tag team champion doesn't seem to be slowing down, either. He has found a career resurgence over the last few years after dealing with his own demons outside the ring. At 47, Hardy is now closer to the end of his career than the beginning. But he still has some check boxes to tick off before it's all said and done. One of them is to get into the ring with the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

Jeff Hardy's Dream Opponent: Roman Reigns

The Charismatic Enigma wants to face The Tribal Chief

Jeff Hardy has gone on record saying he wants to wrestle Roman Reigns. He specifically called out The Head of the Table when Stone Cold Steve Austin asked him who he still wanted to have a match against during an episode of the Broken Skull Sessions three years ago. Hardy was asked the same question during an interview with the San Antonio Express recently. Roman Reigns remains at the top his wish list.

"One of my dream matches was Roman Reigns, I used to say. I still have that in my head before it's all over in my career." - Jeff Hardy

Despite being in the WWE together from 2017 to 2021, Hardy and Reigns never had a singles match. However, they have shared the ring together once during a WWE live show. Jeff Hardy wrestled alongside Drew McIntyre and Xavier Woods against Roman Reigns and The Usos in a six-man tag team match. That wound up being Hardy's last match in the WWE before being released. Here is some fan footage from that match.

Hardy may be a champion in TNA currently and also has some bucket list opponents in the company, including new TNA World Champion Joe Hendry. But it's hard to count out the possibility of The Charismatic Enigma returning to the WWE for one final run.

Jeff Hardy inked a one-year deal with TNA late last year. He is under contract with the Nashville-based promotion until November 2025. TNA and WWE also recently signed a partnership that will allow NXT superstars to appear on TNA and vice versa. This could open the door for Hardy to eventually go back to the WWE. If Jeff Hardy does get that chance to come back to his former home, perhaps he can finally fulfill his dream of going one-on-one with The OTC.