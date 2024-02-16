Highlights Jeff Hardy potentially suffered serious injuries during a no-disqualification match against Sammy Guevara at a recent taping of AEW Rampage.

Guevara attempted a high-risk Shooting Star Press, but his leg slammed into Hardy's head, possibly knocking him out in the process.

Fans are criticising Guevara for attempting the move and questioning if he should be allowed to compete again.

Jeff Hardy may have suffered serious injuries after a high-risk move went wrong at the taping of AEW Rampage in Cedar Park, Texas on Wednesday. The WWE legend was facing off in his fifth match of the year against Sammy Guevara in a no-disqualification match when the incident occurred.

Near the end of the bout, Guevara attempted the infamous Shooting Star Press from the top turnbuckle. Hardy tried to put his knees in the air in order to counter the impact, which saw Guevara adjust his positioning midair, and his leg slam into Hardy’s head, possibly knocking him out in the process.

“The Charismatic Enigma'' attempted to stand up after the impact, but looked visibly disorientated, with reports saying he was bleeding from the mouth. The bout was initially allowed to continue with the pair improvising the end, until it was finished to allow the 46-year-old to receive medical attention.

Fan footage has since emerged of the aftermath of the match, and it shows that Jeff Hardy could not stand up without the support of medical staff, nor could he leave the ring unaided.

Video: Jeff Hardy struggling to stand after injury

The Shooting Star Press historically has gone wrong

Brock Lesnar's botched attempt at WrestleMania is the most infamous

The Shooting Star Press has a terrifying reputation in the sport and is an incredibly high-risk move. Once, Brock Lesnar suffered near-fatal injuries after landing on his neck against Kurt Angle at WrestleMania XIX. In later years, Angle admitted he was terrified that Lesnar had died after he was unresponsive to calls in the immediate aftermath of the move.

The danger of the move is not lost on fans of WWE and since the incident occurred and subsequently has been shared on social media, some fans have been slating Guevara for even attempting the move in the first place. It’s not just the fans that feel this way, either, it would appear that Jeff Hardy’s brother Matt felt similar levels of anger and made that clear to Guavara after the bout was over. He flipped the wrestler off and shouted at him while his brother was being held up by two medical staff behind him.

Their reaction is not wholly surprising as it’s not the first time Guavara has injured a Hardy brother. A chair shot gone wrong by “The Spanish God” meant that Matt Hardy had to get 13 stitches in the head in August 2020. Just one month later, Hardy and Guavara butted heads again and Hardy was taken to hospital as a result.

In light of Jeff Hardy’s injury on Wednesday, fans have questioned whether Guevara belongs in the professional ring, or whether he should even be allowed to compete again.

“This is not the first time Sammy Guavara has injured Jeff Hardy with his amateur hour bullsh**. HE IS NOT A PROFESSIONAL WRESTLER,” said one user.

“The sooner Sammy Guavara is banished from the wrestling business, the better. He could have killed him,” said another.

There are currently no updates on Hardy’s condition, but it was reported he was undergoing concussion tests and the initial fear was a broken nose.